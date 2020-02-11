Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on YouTube

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer on a new episode of Heatcheck, Sky Sports' weekly NBA social show, live on YouTube on Tuesday at 5.30pm.

It's been another hectic seven days in the NBA with LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo picking their All-Star squads, plenty of player movement at the trade deadline and two Eastern Conference heavyweights, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, extending impressive winning streaks.

Ovie Soko and Mo Mooncey join host Jaydee Dyer to break down the trade deadline and look ahead to the All-Star Weekend on a brand new episode of Heatcheck, live on Sky Sports' YouTube channel at the new time of 5:30pm on Tuesday evening.

After shipping their starting center Clint Capela to Atlanta and embracing a 'small-ball' starting five, what is the ceiling for the revamped Houston Rockets? How impactful will the LA Clippers' deadline move for veteran scorer Marcus Morris prove to be? And how much does Andre Iguodala have left in tank after agreeing a two-year deal with the Miami Heat?

With the rosters for Team LeBron and Team Giannis now set, Ovie and Mo will debate the All-Star Draft and make their predictions around Sunday night's showpiece game. Who could be their sleeper pick to win All-Star Game MVP?

Finally, the panel will preview the All-Star events, including the Slam Dunk Contest, Rising Stars Challenge and Three-Point Contest.

Don't forget, you can engage with the show live and comment on every topic discussed - and remember to use #SkySportsHeatcheck on Twitter!

Watch Sky Sports Heatcheck live on Sky Sports' YouTube Channel from 5:30pm on Tuesday evening.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.