Watch Philadelphia 76ers @ Phoenix Suns free on Sky Sports YouTube

A tantalising weekend of NBA basketball tips off with the Eastern Conference-topping Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Phoenix Suns free on YouTube, followed by the Brooklyn Nets against the Golden State Warriors.
Coming off the back of a disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night, the 76ers head to Phoenix to take on a Suns team that has won four straight.
The Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Danny Green and Seth Curry starting line-up for the Sixers had previously gone 14-0 for the season, before a vintage Carmelo Anthony performance in the fourth quarter turned the tide and handed them their first loss as a starting unit.
The Suns, meanwhile, are coming off the back of impressive wins against the Bucks, Cavaliers, Celtics and Pistons - results that have seen them surge into fourth in the West. Orchestrated by Chris Paul and led by the scoring ability of Devin Booker, Phoenix remain a fearless young team capable of causing an upset in the playoffs, as they did in the Orlando bubble last season where they posted a perfect 8-0 record.
Following that, Sky Sports viewers are in for a treat as Steph Curry and Kevin Durant reacquaint themselves once again, with KD's new super team Brooklyn Nets visiting the Golden State Warriors in Saturday night's marquee matchup.
The two teams met on the opening night of the season, in what transpired to be a blowout 26-point defeat for the Warriors as both Kyrie Irving and Durant shone. They have since added the 2018 MVP James Harden in a trade from the Rockets in January, but even so, this will not be as easy a matchup.
Golden State look much improved after a rocky start to the season, even creeping into the eighth spot in the West largely thanks to the return of Draymond Green's exceptional playmaking and the MVP-calibre performances of Steph Curry - who put up 40 points against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. This is not one to miss.
