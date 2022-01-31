LeBron James returns to Los Angeles for treatment on knee injury

LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and missed his third straight game on Sunday as the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 129-121 loss to Atlanta Hawks.
He left the team early to return to Los Angeles for treatment.
Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, was available after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups.
Sunday's defeat to the Hawks marks the third straight loss for the Lakers who will head back to Los Angeles after a six-game road trip.
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said an MRI on James' knee revealed "general swelling."
Trending
- Deadline Day LIVE! Van de Beek, Aubameyang, Eriksen latest
- Eriksen signs for Brentford on six-month deal
- Newcastle have Ekitike bid accepted and close to Targett loan deal
- Papers: Arsenal told £75m and no less for Isak
- Eight-man line-up confirmed for Premier League Darts
- Man Utd's Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault
- Liverpool sign Diaz from Porto | Reds also want Carvalho
- What is in Lampard's in-tray at Everton?
- Arsenal transfer rumours: Gunners must pay £75m Isak fee
- Premier League January transfers: Club by club
"As the long as the swelling is there he's going to be out," Vogel said.
Vogel said James could return for Wednesday night's home game against Portland (10:30 ET, League Pass) if the swelling calms down.
Vogel described his long-running challenge to navigate injuries to James, Davis and others "the ever-changing environment that is our season."