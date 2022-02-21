Stephen Curry wins All-Star MVP award with record-breaking performance to add another note to his incredible legacy

As the only player to ever be unanimously voted as the league's MVP, Stephen Curry's legacy is safe – but the greatest shooter of all time made sure that his record book will now include the All-Star Game as well.

Curry absolutely shredded nearly every record in NBA All-Star history, finishing with 16 three-pointers and a grand total of 50 points.

In fact, the only record he did not break was Anthony Davis' 2017 mark of 52 points scored in an All-Star Game. It was there for the taking, but Curry missed his last six shots from the floor after red-hot flurries saw Curry set new marks for the most three-pointers in an All-Star quarter (6), half (8) and game (15) while also passing James Harden on the midseason classic's total made threes list (39) to move to the top.

Born in Akron, Ohio, Curry made his own homecoming a spectacle few will forget. His second quarter alone was memorable, a vintage barrage with six makes from downtown that helped him set the single-quarter and half records.

That proved merely the warmup as he racked up a half-century of points on the way to helping Team LeBron claim victory, as they won by 163-160 over Team Durant in a contest played to a target score.

The peak of Curry's performance occurred in the third quarter, when the league's all-time leader in three-pointers made drilled a dizzying five tries from deep in 128 seconds. The eight-time All-Star had the incredulous Cleveland crowd buzzing before and after every shot.

The stretch saw Curry snap the All-Star Game record with his 13th trey and as the regular-season record with his 15th – all before the third quarter was over.

Curry's performance was motivated by charity as much as showmanship. Per ESPN's Nick DePaula, the Ohio-born superstar was set to donate $1,000 for every point he scored, $3,000 for every three he made, and $10,000 if he won All-Star MVP honours, all to the Cleveland Metro School District.

Curry, who earlier this season passed Ray Allen for first on the all-time made threes list, was honoured as a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team at halftime of Sunday's All-Star Game.