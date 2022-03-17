Stephen Curry: Golden State Warriors star awaits results of MRI scan on foot injury suffered against Boston Celtics

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is awaiting the results of an MRI scan after exiting Wednesday's loss game against the Boston Celtics with a left foot injury.

Curry got hurt in the second quarter of Golden State's eventual 110-88 defeat in San Francisco, and he was ruled out for the second half of the contest after a half-time examination.

The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Curry, struggling to keep possession of the ball near midcourt, had Boston's Marcus Smart land on the back of his left leg while diving for the ball.

Curry had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said postgame: "I thought it was a dangerous play. I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

As for Curry's status moving forward, Kerr said: "We'll know after the MRI."

Green: Smart play unnecessary but not dirty

The Warriors were losing 33-25 at the time of the incident. Curry was limited to three points, a three-pointer, in 14 minutes.

Golden State trailed 48-32 at halftime, its lowest scoring output in any half this season.

Curry's team-mate Draymond Green defended Smart after the game, insisting that he could not describe the incident as a "dirty" play.

"I expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard," Green said.

"I can't call that a dirty play, as unfortunate as it is. If it was a dirty play, I would have went and dove into his head. I had a pretty great look on the play, I was right up top. Maybe unnecessary, but that's the most I can call it...unnecessary."