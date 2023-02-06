Will LeBron James break the all-time points record against the Thunder or the Bucks?

LeBron James could very well shatter the all-time points record on Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder - or it could happen on Thursday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. In either case, it will be live on Sky Sports Arena. Let's take a look at how and when it could unfold.

Tuesday night's match versus the Oklahoma City Thunder

Where to watch: 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

Can LeBron weave his magic in one spell-bounding performance against the Thunder on Tuesday night? We - and pretty much everyone else - think yes.

James needs 36 points to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record total of 38,387.

Though their opposition boast All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the talented Josh Giddey, they currently sit 12th in the West, above the Los Angeles Lakers due largely to the amount of time that James and Anthony Davis have spent on the sidelines this season.

Based on skill alone, this is the better game for James to do it, and not just for our own entertainment. He is in the form of his life, and the Thunder have routinely given up points recklessly per 100 possessions. Enough information to warrant a historic moment for one of the NBA's best ever players.

There is a slight caveat. James has been listed as 'questionable to start' tonight, nursing a sore ankle. Will he play through it, or will the few who've spent $75,000 for courtside seats be dismayed?

Thursday night's match versus the Milwaukee Bucks

Where to watch: 3am, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks have won seven games in a row, have Giannis purring with triple-doubles every other game, and more importantly, have a fit and healthy Khris Middleton setting up shop in their defence. All of which suggests that this is the more difficult - but more impressive? - game for LeBron to make history in.

Coming up against the top 10 defence won't be easy, and it will mean a lot of extra work for the Lakers' big man, potentially directing his focus away from scoring points.

If he does have to wait till Thursday to pull it off, then it'll be all the more sweeter if his side can break the Bucks' winning streak too.