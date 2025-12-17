NBA Cup: New York Knicks win first title in 52 years to deny Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas

The New York Knicks secured their maiden NBA Cup trophy - and first title since 1973 - after a stunning fourth-quarter comeback denied Victor Wembanyama his first piece of silverware with the San Antonio Spurs.

The Knicks - trophyless since winning the second of their two NBA Championships 52 years ago - triumphed 124-113 in Las Vegas, rallying with a 12-1 start to the fourth quarter to go in front having not been ahead at all in the second or third quarters.

OG Anunoby scored 28 points and Jalen Brunson 25 for New York, while Dylan Harper led the Spurs with 21 points and Wembanyama 18.

This is the third year of the NBA Cup with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the inaugural edition before the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed last year.

Image: Victor Wembanyama is still searching for his first title with the Spurs

The final does not count to the overall NBA standings so the Knicks and the Spurs remain at 18-7 for the season, putting them top of their respective divisions.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown said: "This is a single-elimination tournament when you get to a certain point, so every game counts.

"There was pressure on every game if you expect to be who you think you are. When you're able to have success, it breeds confidence in everybody in the organization."

Making the final could be a good omen for both teams with the previous four NBA Cup finalists - the Lakers, the Bucks, the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder - all making the playoffs.

The Knicks are also celebrating quite the windfall, with each player on a standard contract getting an extra $318,560 for winning the NBA Cup.