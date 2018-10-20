Venice Beach ballers hope LeBron James inspires Los Angeles Lakers to NBA glory

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill visited the basketball courts in Venice Beach to speak to Los Angeles Lakers fans

Los Angeles Lakers fans in Venice Beach hope the addition of LeBron James can help inspire the team to success after almost a decade of disappointment.

James made the biggest free-agent move of the summer, leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for a second time to join the Lakers on a four-year deal.

The four-time MVP winner scored 26 points on his first competitive start for Los Angeles on Friday but it was not enough to prevent his side losing 128-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers in their opening match of the season.

However, expectations remain high on the West Coast that James can lead the Lakers to their first championship since 2010.

They play their first home game of the season in the early hours of Sunday morning against the Houston Rockets, a game you can see live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix.

Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill visited the famous basketball courts in Venice Beach to hear what Lakers fans - and amateur ballers - have to say about their new star player.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the latest views from Lakers fans in Los Angeles.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week and www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA