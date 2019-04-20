LA Lakers to interview former Cleveland Cavs coach Tyronn Lue

Los Angeles Lakers are to interview former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN.

The Lakers fired coach Luke Walton last week after three seasons and a 98-148 record.

Lue, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, L.A. Clippers and Cavaliers, became head coach in Cleveland during the 2015-16 season after David Blatt was fired.

The Cavaliers won their first NBA title that season and reached the NBA Finals the next two years, losing to Golden State.

With LeBron James departed for the Lakers, the Cavaliers started the 2018-19 season at 0-6 and Lue was fired.

Lue, who turns 42 next month, had a 128-83 record with Cleveland.

The Lakers already have already interviewed Philadelphia assistant coach Monty Williams and are expected to have a second meeting with him.

Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, a former team-mate of James in Miami, is also expected to get an interview with the Lakers who have missed the playoffs for the past six seasons.

