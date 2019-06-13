Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol focused on winning mindset ahead of NBA Finals Game 6 Watch Game 6 of the NBA Finals in the early hours of Friday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Serge Ibaka feels the Toronto Raptors must approach Game 6 with confidence in order to seal their maiden NBA title

Raptors big men Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol believe confidence, calmness and execution will be key as Toronto bid to close out NBA Finals victory in Game 6.

Ibaka erupted for 20 points off the bench in Game 4 to help power the Raptors to the second of their two victories at Golden State's Oracle Arena in the series to date.

However, the former Oklahoma City Thunder forward says that will have no bearing on his approach for Game 6, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Friday morning (2am).

"The past is the past. Anything is possible. I believe I can do even better than what I did [in Game 4]," Ibaka said. "I'm not here to think about the past. I'm here to think about what I can do better for my team [in Game 6]. That's what is in my mind right now.

"I just put my mindset on going out there and trying to play my best basketball. I'm trying to play my game and play with confidence. No matter what, with mistakes or not, just go out there and play. I think that is the key."

With a six-point lead with three minutes remaining in Game 5, Toronto were in touching distance of their maiden NBA championship, but sharpshooting from Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson allowed the Warriors to pinch victory and send the series back to the West Coast.

"[Losing Game 5 was] tough, but we have no choice other than to be ready for [Game 6]," Ibaka said. "The good thing about it is we have another opportunity to go out there and play our best basketball."

Ibaka's team-mate Marc Gasol echoed those sentiments and added having the calmness to execute under pressure will be essential in Game 6.

"You keep it objective, as much as possible, knowing that it is such an emotional time," the veteran center said. "You try to control the things you can control, the things you must do better than you did in Game 5. And go and execute.

"You've got to keep the same mindset that allowed you to win [in Oracle Arena] many times. Just like it allowed you to win in Milwaukee or Philly or Orlando.

"You've got to be the same team, execute the way you are supposed to execute and then let the chips fall where they may."

Game 6 takes place in Oakland in the early hours of Friday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena.

