Indiana Pacers rule out Victor Oladipo until December

The Pacers are hopeful Victor Oladipo will return in December or January

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo will miss the start of the 2019-20 season as he recovers from a ruptured right quad tendon, team president Kevin Pritchard said Friday.

The two-time All-Star injured the tendon in his right knee in a January win against the Toronto Raptors and had surgery later that month.

Oladipo, 27, averaged 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 36 starts before the injury.

Image: An injured Victor Olapido is stretchered off the court during Indiana's clash with Toronto

"He might be out a little bit," Pritchard told the Indianapolis Star.

"I'm hopeful he'll be back December or January."

Oladipo was the league's Most Improved Player in 2017-18, also earning first-team All-Defensive and third-team All-NBA honors that year.

