Gregg Popovich says Australia are FIBA World Cup title threat

Team USA coach Gregg Popovich sees Australia as a title threat at the upcoming FIBA World Cup in China.

He will soon find out how much of a threat when the teams meet on Thursday in the first of two exhibition games in Melbourne.

A record Australian basketball crowd of 50,000 is expected for the match at Marvel Stadium. The second game is set for Saturday.

"Huge, huge threat," Popovich said of the Boomers. "They are one of the teams that can win the whole thing, without a doubt. I'm not saying that because I'm here. It's just a fact."

"They've been close for several years, and they are hungry. They are talented. They have the toughness and physicality to go with it. I think they are one of the top contenders without a doubt."

Image: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich shares a word with Mills

Australia, led by Patty Mills, who is coached by Popovich at San Antonio, lost the bronze medal final at the 2016 Olympics to Spain.

The US team is thin on superstars, with only Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combining for five NBA All-Star appearances in comparison to their last Olympics squad which had 33.

But Walker, who last month joined Boston after eight seasons in Charlotte, said criticism of the US team was spurring them on ahead of their title defense in China.

"We don't care. We want to be here and are putting in the time to be here and we definitely take that as motivation," Walker said on Wednesday.

Image: Popovich gives instructions as Kemba Walker looks on at USA Basketball practice

"We have a bunch of guys who don't mind being the underdogs. We are hungry and we are going to go out there to try and win a gold medal."

Walker said he, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Celtics guard Marcus Smart would share the captaincy duties as part of a leadership group.

"I take pride in being a leader and guys looking to me and I'm here to set the tempo and bring my experience and energy," he said.

Australia, meanwhile, hope to end 55 years of losses against the US. The Americans have won all 25 games against Australia since 1964.

