Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in record books with 40-point triple double

Associated Press

Tuesday 19 November 2019 13:27, UK

Luka Doncic drives at the San Antonio defense 2:04
Luka Doncic racked up a 42-point triple-double to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 117-110 win over the San Antonio Spurs

Luka Doncic has joined LeBron James in an exclusive statistical club after firing for a 42-point triple-double in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Live NBA: Golden State @ Dallas

Doncic grew up idolising James, and now the young NBA prodigy has joined James in the record books.

The Dallas Mavericks needed everything Doncic delivered in a sensational performance on Monday night. Doncic scored a career-high 42 points to go with 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the Mavericks held off the reeling San Antonio Spurs 117-110.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after hitting a three during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers 6:46
NBA Gametime analysts Kevin McHale and Wes Wilcox break down Luka Doncic's 42-point triple-double in Dallas' win over San Antonio

The 20-year-old second-year guard joined James as the only players in league history younger than 21 to have a 40-point triple-double.

"It feels like every day there are stats you don't know about, stats that you read about," Doncic said. "It's great to hit."

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports NBA on Twitter

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news
Join our NBA group on Facebook

Join our NBA group on Facebook

Sign up and join the NBA conversation in our Facebook group

Dallas led wire to wire but had to fend off a late Spurs rally, with Doncic hitting a three-pointer with 26.5 seconds to play that put Dallas up 115-110 after the Spurs had rallied from 14 down at the start of the quarter.

Doncic has an NBA-leading six triple-doubles in just 13 games this season.

More on this story

"This guy can do anything he wants to on a basketball court," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "He is having one of those magical runs right now. It's a phenomenal thing to watch. It's a phenomenal thing to be a part of."

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs 1:56
Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs up against the Dallas Mavericks in Week 5 of the NBA

Dallas also got a career-high 22 points from Dorian Finney-Smith, and Kristaps Porzingis added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs have lost six in a row, their longest slide since 2011, and dropped eight of nine since a 4-1 start. They are off to their worst start since 1996-97, the season before they drafted former star and current assistant coach Tim Duncan.

Get NBA news on your phone

Get NBA news on your phone

Want the latest NBA news, features and highlights on your phone? Find out more

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 36 points for the Spurs, helping to lead a fourth-quarter surge after they trailed 93-79 entering the period.

"When adversity hits, you can't run from it, you can't shy away from it, you can't let it get you down," DeRozan said. "Try to channel that energy and put it in the right place so we can understand why we got beat."

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

© 2019 Sky UK