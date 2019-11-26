Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie named Players of the Week

Luka Doncic has been named Western Conference Player of the Week with Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie winning the award in the East.

Mavericks guard/forward Doncic was named the West's best player for games played from November 18-24. It is the first time in his career that he has received the honour.

The 6ft 7in Doncic led the Mavericks to a perfect 4-0 week with averages of 37.0 points (55.4 FG%, 44.4 3FG%, 78.8 FT%), 8.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists per game and victories over San Antonio, Golden State, Cleveland and Houston.

He posted at least 30 points and 10 assists in all four games, becoming the youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 269 days) to record four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist efforts (the previous youngest was Oscar Robertson at 22 years, 34 days). He also led all players in scoring and assists in all four games.

2:04 Luka Doncic produced 41 points and 10 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a resounding road win over the Houston Rockets

Doncic began the week by becoming the second-youngest player in NBA history (20 years, 263 days) to record a 40-point triple-double after posting a career-high 42 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 12 assists in a 117-110 win over the Spurs.

He followed up that performance by registering a 35-point triple-double (35 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) in just under 26 minutes in a 142-94 victory over Golden State - the fewest minutes ever needed to produce a 35-point triple-double in NBA history.

The former EuroLeague MVP tallied 30 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds in Dallas' 143-101 win over Cleveland, helping Dallas sweep their four-game homestand. He capped off the week by going for 41 points, 10 assists and six boards in Dallas' 137-123 win at Houston on Sunday. It gave the Mavericks their first five-game win streak since 2016 and snapped the Rockets' six-game home win streak in the process.

Through 16 games in 2019-20, Doncic is averaging team-highs of 30.6 points (2nd in NBA), 10.1 rebounds (12th in the NBA, 9.8 assists (2nd in the league) and 1.4 steals in 33.9 minutes. He leads the NBA in triple-doubles with seven.

Image: Spencer Dinwiddie questions a call in the Nets' win over the Cavaliers

In the Eastern Conference, Nets guard Dinwiddie won the Player of the Week award for the first time in his career.

Dinwiddie led Brooklyn to a 3-1 record on the week, recording averages of 25.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 33.3 minutes per game.

He began the week by posting 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes in a loss to the Indiana Pacers on November 18 but followed up that performance by leading Brooklyn to the first of a season-best three straight victories.

Dinwiddie registered 20 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 37 minutes in a 101-91 win over the Charlotte Hornets on November 20.

He then posted 23 points, seven assists and two steals in 28 minutes in a 116-97 victory over the Sacramento Kings two nights later.

1:25 Spencer Dinwiddie scored 30 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-103 win over the New York Knicks in the Battle of the Boroughs

The six-year NBA veteran rounded out the week by recording his second 30-point game of the season, producing 30 points, four rebounds, four assists and no turnovers in 35 minutes in a 103-101 win at the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Dinwiddie is the 25th player in Nets history to win the award and the first since D'Angelo Russell was named Player of the Week on January 21, 2019.

Dinwiddie is averaging a career-high 19.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 28.1 minutes per game. He has started each of the last five games, scoring 20 or more points in a career-best five straight outings, while leading the Nets to a 4-1 record in those five contests.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.