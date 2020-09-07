WNBA: Arike Ogunbowale scores 39 points as Wings beat Mystics to boost playoff hopes

Arike Ogunbowale scored a career-high 39 points, including a tying three-pointer with 0.7 seconds left in regulation, as the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics with a 101-94 overtime win on Sunday.

The victory gave Dallas a one-and-a-half game lead over Washington for the final playoff spot and the tie-breaker between the teams. Dallas also beat Washington 101-92 in overtime on August 21.

Ogunbowale hit a three-pointer and followed with a jumper with 3:23 left in overtime and Dallas (7-12) led for the remainder. It was the Wings' first lead since Ogunbowale made a pair of free throws with 6:17 before half-time.

Her three-pointer with a 0.7 seconds left in regulation tied it at 86 apiece to force the extra session.

Natasha Howard scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart added 18 to help the Storm beat the Lynx.

With one week left in the season, the Storm (16-3) have the best record in the league and a one-and-a-half game lead over the Las Vegas Aces. The two teams will meet to close out the regular season next Sunday.

Seattle took control with a 15-4 run to start the second quarter and never relinquished it.

Damiris Dantas hit a three-pointer to bring Minnesota (13-6) within 26-24 to start the second. Shortly thereafter, Epiphanny Prince, who recovered the ball from going into the backcourt, with the shot clock about to expire, buried a 40-footer to ignite the run. The Storm later scored a season-high 31 points in the third. Dantas led the Lynx with 22 points.

Candace Parker scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 20 with seven assists to help Los Angeles beat Chicago.

The Sparks (14-5) are a half-game behind Las Vegas for the second spot in the standings. The two teams meet on Saturday.

Chicago jumped out with a 30-point opening stanza and led by eight after one. Los Angeles tightened their defense from there and largely seized control. The Sky (11-9) managed just 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Brittney Sykes scored 11 for the Sparks before getting hurt in the third quarter. She didn't return. Sydney Wiese injured her ankle in the first quarter and also didn't return. The Sparks did welcome back Nneka Ogwumike after she had missed the three games prior due to back issues. She scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in 29 minutes.

Cheyenne Parker led Chicago with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Allie Quigley scored 22.

