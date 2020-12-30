Milwaukee Bucks 144-97 Miami Heat: Khris Middleton leads Bucks to NBA-record 29 3-pointers

The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers while routing the host Miami Heat 144-97 in a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday night.

The Bucks shot 56.9 percent from long distance (29-for-51) and got 3-pointers from 12 different players - everyone who saw the court except for two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The old NBA mark of 27 3-pointers was set by the Houston Rockets on April 7, 2019, against the Phoenix Suns.

Image: The Bucks became the first team in NBA history to have 12 different players make a triple in a game

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points while going 4-for-5 on 3-point attempts. Jrue Holiday added 24 points and hit six of 10 from long range.

Antetokounmpo had a rather easy night, playing 24 minutes and providing nine points, six assists and six rebounds. He missed both of his 3-point attempts.

The Heat, who eliminated the Bucks in five games in last season's Eastern Conference semi-finals, will get a rematch with Milwaukee on Wednesday night when the teams meet again in Miami.

Tuesday night's NBA results New York Knicks 95-86 Cleveland Cavaliers Golden State Warriors 116-106 Detroit Pistons Boston Celtics 116-111 Indiana Pacers Toronto Raptors 93-100 Philadelphia 76ers Chicago Bulls 115-107 Washington Wizards Milwaukee Bucks 144-97 Miami Heat Oklahoma City Thunder 107-118 Orlando Magic Minnesota Timberwolves 101-124 Los Angeles Clippers Denver Nuggets 115-125 Sacramento Kings New Orleans Pelicans 86-111 Phoenix Suns

Golden State Warriors 116-106 Detroit Pistons

1:33 Highlights of the Golden State Warriors against the Detroit Pistons in Week 2 of the NBA.

Steph Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift Golden State over winless Detroit.

The injury-plagued Warriors, without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points.

The decisive stretch came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.

Blake Griffin, who had eight points, five rebounds and three assists in 17 first-half minutes, was inadvertently smacked in the jaw by a James Wiseman forearm and sat out the second half in concussion protocol.

New York Knicks 95-86 Cleveland Cavaliers

1:08 Highlights of the New York Knicks against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Week 2 of the NBA.

Julius Randle had 28 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his first triple-double in two years, leading New York over Cleveland.

Randle, who scored 18 in the first half as the Knicks built a 16-point lead, completed his seventh career triple-double with an assist on Elfrid Paytons 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.

Reggie Bullock scored 17 points and Payton had 14 points, eight boards and seven assists for the Knicks (2-2), who won their second in a row.

Andre Drummond notched his fourth double-double for the Cavaliers (3-1) with 18 points, 17 rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.

Boston Celtics 116-111 Indiana Pacers

1:22 Highlights of the Boston Celtics against the Indiana Pacers in Week 2 of the NBA.

Jayson Tatum scored 14 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics rallied past the Indiana Pacers 116-111 at Indianapolis.

Tatum added 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who snapped a two-game skid and outscored the Pacers 33-18 in the final period.

Jaylen Brown had 20 points, Marcus Smart 17 and Tristan Thompson scored 14 to go with 10 rebounds.

Victor Oladipo led six Pacers in double figures with 24 points as Indiana lost for the first time in four games this season.

Toronto Raptors 93-100 Philadelphia 76ers

1:20 Highlights of the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers in Week 2 of the NBA.

Joel Embiid scored 29 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Toronto Raptors 100-93 on Tuesday.

The All-Star center Embiid made 14 of 16 free throws and overcame a brief injury scare in the third quarter.

Tobias Harris added 26 points and 11 rebounds, Seth Curry contributed 17 points and Ben Simmons had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Sixers, who improved to 3-1.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Want to watch even more of the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here