Meyers Leonard: Miami Heat and NBA reviewing video of center using anti-Semitic slur

Leonard used the offensive term while broadcasting himself via a Twitch stream playing Call of Duty on Tuesday; NBA spokesman says the league "are in the process of gathering more information" and condemn "all forms of hate speech"

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is facing an NBA investigation after being recorded using an anti-Semitic slur while playing online video games.

Leonard was broadcasting himself via a Twitch stream while playing Call of Duty on Tuesday, during which he used the offensive term.

Clips of the incident quickly began circulating on social media.

"We just became aware of the video and are in the process of gathering more information," NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement.

"The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech."

The Heat have also confirmed they are conducting a review of the video, according to multiple US reports.

An avid gamer, Leonard had about 58,000 followers on Twitch as of Tuesday afternoon. The nine-year NBA veteran announced his investment in the esports organization FaZe Clan in 2019.

Leonard had surgery on his left shoulder last month and is expected to miss the rest of the season. He has not played since January 9 and appeared in only three games this season, averaging 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds.

The 7-footer has averaged 5.6 points and 3.9 boards in 447 career games (93 starts) with the Portland Trail Blazers (2012-19) and Heat (2019-21).

Image: Leonard opted to stand for the US national anthem during matches in the NBA bubble last summer

Leonard was the only player on the Heat who opted to stand during the playing of the US national anthem before matches during last year's playoffs, with his team-mates all taking a knee to protest against racial injustice in America.

The 29-year-old explained at the time he was "with the Black Lives Matter movement" but wanted to support the military and his brother, who had served as a US marine, by standing for the anthem.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate, and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

2:21 This is the message from Sky Sports presenters and reporters, who have united in supporting a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of online hate and abuse on social media

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, sex, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age, or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.