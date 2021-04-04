FREE STREAM: Watch Brooklyn Nets @ Chicago Bulls

The live stream has now concluded.

Watch the high-flying Brooklyn Nets trip to play-off chasing Chicago Bulls for free as the NBA season continues on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the weekend's action the Nets sit top of the Eastern Conference, their 34-15 record only bettered by Utah and Phoenix in the Western Conference. However the race for the top seed in the East is very much on with Philadelphia (33-15) and Milwaukee (31-17) within striking distance.

Brooklyn have won 12 of their last 14 matches, including each of their last four and travel to Chicago to take on a Bulls team sliding down the standings after a run that has seen them lose each of their last six games - the worst current run in the league.

Chicago - who virtually rebuilt their roster at the trade deadline - may take some solace from the fact that the Nets are .500 in their last four games on the road, winning in Detroit and Portland, but losing in Utah and Orlando.

The Bulls' immediate form makes for miserable reading, but it goes further back. After an overtime victory against Minnesota on February 24 they have won just four of their last 16 games with only two of those wins coming on their own court.

After a four-game road-trip ended with defeat to the league-leading Utah Jazz, they return to the United Center but it's another red-hot contender standing in their way.

