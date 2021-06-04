WNBA round-up: A'ja Wilson stars as Las Vegas Aces win at New York Liberty

A'ja Wilson recorded a double-double with 30 points and 13 rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces notched a 94-82 victory over the host New York Liberty on Thursday night.

The imposing duo of Wilson and fellow star Liz Cambage overwhelmed the Liberty's undersized roster all night, combining for 42 points. Jackie Young scored 16 points and Dearica Hamby added 13 off the bench for the Aces (6-3).

Betnijah Laney scored 23 points to lead the Liberty (5-3). Laney has had at least 20 points in all eight games to start the season. Rebecca Allen came off the bench to score 16 points on 7-of-16 shooting. She had made 12 total field goals in her first six games combined.

Sabrina Ionescu, who had an incredible start to the year, was held scoreless until the 4:59 mark of the third quarter and scored just five points. She now has scored a combined 11 points in the last two games. Ionescu logged a team-high nine assists along with nine rebounds.

Mercury defeat Sky again after pulling away in OT

Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 28 points, Brittney Griner had 16 points, including a dunk in the third quarter and Phoenix beat Chicago in overtime.

Phoenix pulled away in overtime, going on a 10-2 run with scoring from four different players. Diggins-Smith went 1 of 2 from the line with 8.1 seconds left for a three-point lead and Courtney Vandersloot missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kia Nurse, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer from midcourt against the Sky on Tuesday, added 14 points for Phoenix (5-3). Megan Walker had 11 points.

Diggins-Smith made three free throws, including one after a technical foul, with 37.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 65. Chicago's Diamond DeShields missed a layup and Phoenix called a timeout at 23.7. Diggins-Smith dribbled down the clock and got into the lane but her shot rolled off with 2.3 left and Vandersloot didn't hit the rim as time expired.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (2-6) with 14 points and Vandersloot had eight points and nine assists.

Short-handed Sparks blow out beleaguered Fever

Kristi Toliver scored 22 points, Bria Holmes had 14 points and seven rebounds, and the short-handed Sparks eased past the Fever.

Los Angeles (3-3) was without leading scorer Nneka Ogwumike (knee) and Chiney Ogwumike (knee).

Te'a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler had 14 and Nia Coffey 13 for the Sparks. Coffey, Toliver and Wheeler each made a 3-pointer as Los Angeles was 14 of 28 from distance.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (1-9) with 15 points.