British Basketball League: Watch Plymouth City Patriots vs Surrey Scorchers live and free

Live British Basketball League coverage returns to Sky Sports on Friday evening and you can watch live and free online.

We will be bringing you full coverage from Plymouth Pavilions as Plymouth City Patriots go head-to-head with Surrey Scorchers from 7pm.

The Scorchers make the long trip to Devon aiming to build on their thrilling one-point win over London Lions on New Years' Day, while Plymouth have their sights on finally claiming their first championship win of the season.

You can watch the action via Sky Sports' YouTube channel or the stream above, with this being the first of eight live BBL matches between now and the middle of March.

We will also be bringing you live coverage of both the Women's British Basketball League and men's British Basketball League Cup finals in Birmingham on January 30.

Upcoming live Sky Sports BBL matches

Fri, Jan 14: Plymouth City Patriots vs Surrey Scorchers (tip-off 7.30pm).

Fri, Jan 21: Sheffield Sharks vs Bristol Flyers (7.30pm).

Sun, Jan 30: WBBL Cup final - London Lions vs Newcastle Eagles (12pm); BBL Cup final - Leicester Riders vs Manchester Giants (3.30pm).

Fri, Feb 4: London Lions vs Leicester Riders (7.30pm).

Fri, Feb 11: Leicester Riders vs Manchester Giants (7.30pm).

Fri, Feb 18: Newcastle Eagles vs Glasgow Rocks (8pm).

Fri, Feb 25: Sheffield Sharks vs Surrey Scorchers (7.30pm).

Fri, Mar 4: Glasgow Rocks vs London Lions (7.30pm).

Fri, Mar 11: Newcastle Eagles vs Manchester Giants (7.30pm).