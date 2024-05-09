Nikola Jokic: Denver Nuggets star named NBA's Most Valuable Player (MVP) for third time in four years

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been named as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for the third time in four seasons.

Jokic is the ninth player to win the award three or more times, having received 79 first-place votes and totalled 926 points in balloting performed by a group of sportswriters and broadcasters.

Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claimed second with 15 first-place votes and 640 points, while Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was third with four first-place votes and 566 points.

Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 79 games this season. He also had 25 triple-doubles, second in the league behind Domantas Sabonis (26) of the Sacramento Kings.

"It's got to start with your teammates, you know," Jokic said. "Without them, I cannot do nothing. Coaches, players, organization, medical staff, strength coaches, development coaches. It's all one big circle, but I cannot be whatever I am without them."

Jokic was the runner-up behind Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers last year, having previously won the award in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record of six MVP awards, while Michael Jordan and Bill Russell won it five times and both Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James claimed MPV on four occasions. Jokic is now tied with Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone as three-time winners.

"There are a lot of players who deserve it," Jokic said. "It's probably the details and the small things."

Jokic helped reigning NBA champion Denver compile a 57-25 record in the 2023-24 regular season.

He ranked 10th in the NBA in points, fourth in rebounds and third in assists per game and also became only the second player in NBA history to have at least 2,000 points, 900 rebounds and 700 assists in a season, joining Oscar Robertson (1961-62).

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished fourth after one first-placed vote and 192 points, while New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (142 points) rounded off the top five.

