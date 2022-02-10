DeMar DeRozan scores 36 points for Chicago Bulls as they send Charlotte Hornets to sixth consecutive defeat

DeMar DeRozan scored 36 points, Nikola Vucevic added 18 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, as the Chicago Bulls handed the Charlotte Hornets their sixth consecutive loss, 121-109 on Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine chipped in with 27 points for the Bulls (34-21), who pulled within one game of the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat.

LaMelo Ball had 33 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, which continued to struggle with its 3-point shooting and made just 13 of 43. During their six-game losing streak, the Hornets are shooting 27.9 per cent (66 of 236) from beyond the arc.

Charlotte (28-28) has lost its last six games by an average of 11.8 points and wrapped up a homestand with an 0-4 record to fall to ninth place in the conference.

Undermanned Warriors suffer heaviest loss of season at Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Donovan Mitchell had 14 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as Utah snapped Golden State's nine-game winning streak.

Hassan Whiteside added nine points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks for the Jazz, who nearly held the Warriors to their lowest shooting percentage this season until a garbage-time hot streak helped them finish at 36 per cent.

Mitchell fell just short of Utah's first triple-double since Carlos Boozer did it 14 years ago.

The Jazz are still without Rudy Gobert, who has missed eight games with a calf strain. But they dominated the paint on both ends of the court.

Jordan Poole led Golden State with 18 points and Stephen Curry had 16 in the Warriors' most lopsided loss this season.

Golden State was also shorthanded. Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman were sidelined with injuries.

Simons drops 29 as Blazers defeat Lakers

Anfernee Simons scored 29 points as Portland snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory over Los Angeles.

Jusuf Nurkic added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who kept it close through the first three quarters before rallying in the fourth - despite a roster depleted by a flurry of recent trades.

LeBron James had 30 points for the Lakers, who didn't have Russell Westbrook because of lower back tightness. It was the first game the former NBA MVP has missed this season.

Barnes drops 30, Sabonis impresses on debut, as Kings beat Timberwolves

Harrison Barnes scored 30 points, Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 14 rebounds in his Kings debut and Sacramento pulled away late to beat Minnesota.

De'Aaron Fox added 27 points and eight rebounds to help the Kings win in their first game since making a six-player trade with Indiana.

Sabonis, part of the deal that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers, celebrated his first game with his new team with a double-double that helped end the Timberwolves' five-game winning streak.

D'Angelo Russell had 29 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Edwards scored 26.

Garland returns for Cavs as they beat Spurs on LeVert's debut

Darius Garland scored 27 points in his return from a back injury and Caris LeVert added 11 in his debut for Cleveland, leading the Cavaliers over San Antonio in their last home game before hosting the All-Star Game.

Garland, who missed the past four games with a sore lower back, showed why he was selected as an All-Star for the first time. He made 12 of 15 shots, added six assists, five rebounds and got Cleveland's offense back on track.

Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell scored 18 apiece and All-Star Dejounte Murray had 16 for the Spurs, who opened an eight-game road trip.

Siakam's fast start and 27 points help Raptors win over Thunder

Pascal Siakam had 27 points and 16 rebounds, Fred VanVleet made six 3-pointers and added 21 points, and Toronto beat Oklahoma City for its seventh straight victory.

Siakam started quickly en route to a 13-for-17 shooting performance. He had 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first nine minutes of play.

The spark led the Raptors to outscore the Thunder 34-22 in the opening quarter, shooting 68.4 per cent from the field while the Thunder shot just 31.8 per cent.

Aleksej Pokuševski and Theo Maledon scored 18 points apiece for the Thunder. Lu Dort had 15, while Darius Bazley, Josh Giddey and Ty Jerome all had 13.

