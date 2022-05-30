WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogwumike clinches late win over Minnesota Lynx

Nneka Ogwumike’s putback of her own miss with just 7.3 seconds remaining lifted the Los Angeles Sparks to an 85-83 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx had erased a 17-point first-half deficit before Rachel Banham's jumper with 26.6 seconds to go pulled her side level for only the second time in the game.

But Ogwumike, who finished with 16 points, edged the Sparks - who had previously lost six games out of seven - back in front with the clock ticking down.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (4-6) with 20 points, while Liz Cambage added 15 and Katie Lou Samuelson 13. Ogwumike and Cambage both made six of their 10 shots to give the Sparks an overall success rate of 52 per cent.

Image: Ogwumike scored 16 points for the Sparks, who had lost six of their previous seven games

Minnesota (2-7), who have retired the No 33 jersey worn by Seimone Augustus, were led by Kayla McBride with 19 points - although her last-second effort bounced off the rim.

Sylvia Fowles, who fouled out with 6:11 to play, and Aerial Powers both scored 15, with Moriah Jefferson adding 11.

Augustus, who spent 14 seasons with the Lynx and was a key member of their four WNBA championship teams, retired as the 10th highest scorer in league history with 6,005 points.

She is now an assistant coach with the Sparks, where she spent her final season as a player.