Golden State Warriors receive NBA championship rings

The Golden State Warriors show of their NBA championship rings ahead of the new season

The latest batch of Golden State Warriors championship rings, handed out Tuesday before the team's season opener, feature a flashy new gimmick.

The top of each ring is reversible, allowing the wearer to decide whether to display 74 blue sapphires or 74 white diamonds. The number represents the Warriors' win total in 2017-18, regular season and postseason combined.

When the top is unscrewed to facilitate the sapphire-diamond flip, the team's "Strength in Numbers" logo is unveiled in the middle.

The player's name and number are on one side that bears 56 stones, symbolic of the team's number of years spent in the Bay Area. The top, in addition to the sapphires or diamonds, has the player's number and a depiction of the Bay Bridge.

The sides also bear the numbers 4-1, 4-1, 4-3, 4-0, the scores of Golden State's four playoff series wins last spring.

The players got their hardware ahead of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, with NBA commissioner Adam Silver participating in the ceremony.

Steph Curry said to the crowd: "Last year was an unbelievable journey for Golden State and we can't thank you enough for your support. All year long, we do it for you guys. So let's celebrate it to the fullest."

Curry also presented a ring to director of team operations Eric Housen, who has been with the Warriors for 30 years but wasn't awarded the jewellery after the club's previous title seasons.

The Warriors, who swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals this year, have won three of the past four NBA championships.