NBA round-up: Jonas Jerebko saves Golden State Warriors

Jonas Jerebko celebrates with Steph Curry after a game-winning, buzzer-beating tip-in as Golden State Warriors squeezed past the Utah Jazz

Jonas Jerebko tipped in a missed basket by Kevin Durant with 0.3 seconds left to help the visiting Golden State Warriors escape with a 124-123 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Golden State Warriors 124-123 Utah Jazz

Jerebko's basket capped a comeback from the defending champions, who trailed by 16 points in the third quarter.

Durant scored 38 points, collected nine rebounds with seven assists to lead the way. Steph Curry added 31 points and eight assists.

Joe Ingles scored 27 points, Donovan Mitchell added 19 and Jae Crowder chipped in 17 off the bench for the Jazz.

Utah made a franchise record 10 three-pointers in the second quarter but did not have enough left to hold off Golden State's late rally.

Boston Celtics 101-113 Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard scored 31 points -- 22 in the second half -- to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the visiting Boston Celtics.

Serge Ibaka added 21 points for the Raptors while Kyle Lowry had 15 points, Danny Green 14 and Fred VanVleet 11.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 21 points, and Jayson Tatum added 16 points with nine rebounds.

Toronto took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter and led by six points with about six minutes to play.

Lowry's three-pointer with about two minutes to go put the Raptors ahead by eight points, and he further increased the lead to 10 points in the final minute, settling a thrilling contest between two Eastern Conference contenders.

Sacramento Kings 129-149 New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record for points in their second consecutive high-scoring rout, winning their home opener against the Sacramento Kings.

Nikola Mirotic scored a career-high 36 points as he led eight double-figure scorers for the Pelicans, who opened the season with a 131-112 win against Houston on Wednesday.

Anthony Davis had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists; Jrue Holiday had 15 points, 10 assists and three steals; Elfrid Payton scored 11; and E'Twaun Moore 10 as all five New Orleans starters had at least 10 points.

New Orleans' bench was strong also as Julius Randle had 13 points and 14 rebounds, Ian Clark, who did not play in the opener, added 13 points and Darius Miller scored 10.

Indiana Pacers 101-118 Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and five assists as the Milwaukee Bucks started life in their new home, Fiserv Forum, with a 118-101 win over the Indiana Pacers.

"The Greek Freak" recorded a double-double in the first half, scoring 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds as the Bucks took control after a shaky start and never looked back.

The Bucks' starting backcourt of Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon combined for 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. As a team, Milwaukee recorded 27 assists while Indiana only notched 14.

Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks.

Victor Oladipo scored 25 points to lead the Pacers.

New York Knicks 105-107 Brooklyn Nets

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 28 points and hit the tie-breaking layup with one second remaining as the Brooklyn Nets won their home opener against the New York Knicks.

LeVert scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and crucially broke a 105-105 deadlock with a strong finish at the rim after collecting a pass from Joe Harris.

Two nights after scoring 27 points in Detroit, LeVert made all three of his shots in the fourth and scored Brooklyn's last seven points. It was the first time in his career that LeVert topped 20 points in consecutive games.

His efforts helped the Nets improve to 6-1 in home openers in Brooklyn since leaving New Jersey in 2012.

Oklahoma City Thunder 92-108 Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers needed a second-half rally to beat the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tobias Harris scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Danilo Gallinari also scored 26 as the Clippers had to rally from a nine-point deficit in the second half for the victory.

Oklahoma City, again playing without Russell Westbrook, slipped to its second consecutive defeat after losing at Golden State on Wednesday.

Charlotte Hornets 120-88 Orlando Magic

Kemba Walker was in hot form again as the Charlotte Hornets beat the Orlando Magic.

Kemba scored 26 points, all in the first three quarters, as Charlotte continued their dominance over Magic.

The Hornets have now beaten Orlando 12 straight times dating to 2015, a franchise record for Charlotte against any opponent.

The victory was the Hornets' first of the season and the first for new coach James Borrego, after Charlotte lost 113-112 at home to Milwaukee in Wednesday's opener.

The win also came at the expense of Magic coach Steve Clifford, who led the Hornets in the previous five seasons before being let go last spring.

Atlanta Hawks 117-131 Memphis Grizzlies

Garrett Temple scored 30 points and helped the Memphis Grizzlies set a pair of franchise scoring records in their win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

The Grizzlies broke the previous franchise record of 117 for most points scored in a home opener. They also broke the franchise mark for points in a first half when they scored 77, passing the previous best by three points.

It wasn't all good news as Memphis' JaMychal Green, who was already struggling with a left knee injury, left the game after getting hit in the mouth and did not return.

