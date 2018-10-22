Denver Nuggets beat Golden State Warriors to maintain unbeaten start to NBA season

Juancho Hernangomez proved an unlikely hero for the Denver Nuggets as they beat the Golden State Warriors 100-98 to keep their 100 per cent record.

Sunday's NBA results Hawks 133-111 Cavaliers

Warriors 98-100 Nuggets

Kings 131-120 Thunder

Rockets 112-115 Clippers

Golden State Warriors 98-100 Denver Nuggets

Juancho Hernangomez produced a superb late block to ensure the Nuggets stay unbeaten, their first 3-0 start this decade.

The reigning NBA champions had rallied from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, only for Hernangomez to reject a layup from Damian Jones that would have tied the game just before the buzzer.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets but failed in his bid for a triple-double in a second straight game after a player-of-the-night performance on Saturday.

Steph Curry piled up 30 points for the Warriors, hitting six three-pointers, but the Warriors were unable to get the boost off the bench they needed to end Denver's hot start.

Houston Rockets 112-115 Los Angeles Clippers

Montrezl Harrell had a huge second half to help the Clippers hold off the Chris Paul-less Rockets.

Paul served the first game of a two-game suspension for his part in the brawl against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

But it was the Clippers bench who made the difference, Harrell leading a charge by the Clippers' reserves with 17 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lou Williams each added 12 points.

Reigning MVP James Harden scored 31 for the Rockets, and dished out 14 assists, but their rally in the fourth proved too little, too late.

Sacramento Kings 131-120 Oklahoma City Thunder

Russell Westbrook returned for the Thunder but they are still looking for a first win after falling to a superb all-round effort from the visiting Kings.

Westbrook went close to a triple-double on his season debut, which was delayed by summer knee surgery, with 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

But that, and 29 points from Paul George, was eclipsed by Sacramento, whose starting five all scored at least 12 points.

Iman Shumpert's rare offensive outburst of 26 points led their scoring blitz, while De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points and handed out 11 assists as the Kings won their first game of the season.

Trae Young enjoyed the best game of his fledgling NBA career to lead the Atlanta Hawks to their first win of the campaign.

Young connected on six three-pointers and piled up 35 points as the Hawks condemned the Cavaliers to an 0-3 start to the post-LeBron James era.

Kevin Love managed 16 points and 17 rebounds for the home side, but he struggled with his shot again, hitting only 6-of-19 from the floor and missing all but one of eight three-point attempts.

