LeBron James misses game-winning shot as Los Angeles Lakers suffer overtime loss to San Antonio Spurs

Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs' dramatic overtime victory over LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James missed two crucial free throws and a game-winning shot as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to a dramatic 143-142 overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

James, who scored 32 points and handed out 14 assists, made a three-pointer with three seconds remaining in regulation to force the game into overtime.

But the Spurs ultimately denied James his first win as a Laker in the extra period.

Game leaders San Antonio Spurs Points: Aldridge - 37

Assists: DeRozan - 14

Rebounds: Cunningham - 12 Los Angeles Lakers Points: Kuzma - 37

Assists: James - 14

Rebounds: Hart - 10

Spurs guard Patty Mills (12 points) made a jump-shot with seven seconds remaining to give the Spurs a 143-142 lead.

After a timeout, James took control of the final possession but his 20-foot jump-shot clanked off the rim to condemn the Lakers to a third successive defeat.

The Lakers led 142-136 with 55.6 seconds remaining in overtime before San Antonio got a layup from Bryn Forbes and a three-pointer by Rudy Gay to climb back to within 142-141. The Spurs then fouled James, who missed both free throws.

After a timeout, Mills drilled his jumper to put the Spurs in front 143-142.

James, guarded by Gay between the free-throw line and the arc, settled for a 20-foot jumper with 0.9 seconds to play. The shot rimmed out, sealing the Spurs' victory.

Image: LeBron James suffered his third successive defeat with the Los Angeles Lakers

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 37 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan poured in 32 points and dished out a career-high 14 assists in the win.

Kyle Kuzma had 37 points for the Lakers, who roared from behind in the final minute of regulation to force the extra period.

Monday night's scores New York Knicks 113-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte Hornets 106-127 Toronto Raptors

Indiana Pacers 91-101 Minnesota Timberwolves

Orlando Magic 93-90 Boston Celtics

Chicago Bulls 109-115 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 92-84 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 125-124 Portland Trail Blazers (OT)

Phoenix Suns 103-123 Golden State Warriors

San Antonio Spurs 143-142 Los Angeles Lakers (OT)

James canned a 28-foot three-pointer with 3.3 seconds to play in the fourth quarter to cap an 8-0 run in the last 64 seconds and send the game into overtime tied at 128.

The teams had gone back and forth in a contentious fourth quarter that featured eight lead changes and three ties.

Gay and Forbes scored 16 points each for the Spurs, with Marco Belinelli contributing 15 points and Mills adding 12. Dante Cunningham had a career-high 12 rebounds for San Antonio.

Image: DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and handed out a career-high 14 assists

Josh Hart added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Los Angeles, while JaVale McGee hit for 16 points and Lonzo Ball scored 14.

The Lakers were forced to play without guard Rajon Rondo and forward Brandon Ingram, who were suspended by the league for three games and four games, respectfully, for their role in a fight during a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA