Anthony Davis produces dominant display as New Orleans Pelicans defeat Los Angeles Clippers

Anthony Davis underlined his status as the early season leader in the MVP race with a 34-point, 13-rebound performance in the New Orleans Pelicans 116-109 win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Davis, who is averaging 30.3 points, 13 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game this season, shot 11-of-21 from the field as the Pelicans sealed a comfortable victory that improved their record to 3-0.

Davis was dominant in the paint, scoring with dunks, put-backs and alley-oops. He also connected with two of three attempts from beyond the three-point arc.

Tuesday night's results Philadelphia 76ers 132-133 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Los Angeles Clippers 109-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 112-126 Denver Nuggets

