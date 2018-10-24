Blake Griffin makes game-winning 'And 1' play as Detroit Pistons beat Philadelphia 76ers in overtime

Blake Griffin makes an 'And 1' play to earn Detroit Pistons an overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers

Blake Griffin capped a career-best 50-point performance with a game-winning 'And 1' play as the Detroit Pistons defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 133-132 in overtime.

Griffin, who joined Detroit via trade from the Los Angeles Clippers in February, carried the unbeaten Pistons to their third straight victory, shooting 20-of-35 from the field, including 5-of-10 on three-point attempts.

Showcasing his trademark spin moves and low-post strength to score close to the basket, Griffin also unleashed a monstrous one-handed dunk in second quarter and two crucial fourth-quarter three-pointers as the Pistons forced the game into overtime.

1:49 Watch the best bits from Blake Griffin's career-best 50-point performance against the Philadelphia 76ers

Griffin saved his best for last, surpassing his previous career-best points haul of 47 to win the game with an 'And 1' play with 1.8 seconds remaining.

The Pistons forward blew past Amir Johnson and drove to the basket and scored with a lay-up, drawing a foul from Robert Covington in the process.

With the game tied at 132-132, Griffin held his nerve to make the subsequent free throw, reaching 50 points for the first time in his career and sealing a memorable Pistons victory.

Tuesday night's results Philadelphia 76ers 132-133 Detroit Pistons (OT)

Los Angeles Clippers 109-116 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 112-126 Denver Nuggets

Click on the video at the top of the page to see Griffin's game-winning 'And 1' play

Sky Sports is the new home of the NBA in the UK with live coverage throughout the week, including selected live games free to all Sky subscribers via Sky Sports Mix.

And www.skysports.com/nba will be your home for news, reports, video and features throughout the season while you can follow us @SkySportsNBA