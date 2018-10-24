Trey Lyles' monster put-back dunk features in the top plays of Tuesday night's NBA action

Check out the top dunks and game-winning shots with the top plays from Tuesday night in the NBA

A monster put-back dunk from Denver Nuggets' forward Trey Lyles features in our top five plays from Tuesday night's NBA action.

Lyles provided 12 points and five rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench as the Nuggets cruised to a 126-122 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

But his highlight of the night came in when he was first to react to a missed corner three by team-mate Juancho Hernangomez. As the ball cannoned off the rim, Lyles made the leap and catch to throw down a thunderous two-handed put-back dunk.

Catch up with Lyles' monster jam plus more top plays from Tuesday night's NBA action

