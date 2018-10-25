De'Aaron Fox and DeAndre Jordan dunks star in our rundown of the top plays from NBA's Wednesday night action

There were plenty of vicious dunks from Wednesday night in the NBA including throwdowns from De'Aaron Fox, DeAndre Jordan and Domantas Sabonis.

A busy Wednesday night in the NBA featured 11 games which saw LeBron James get his first LA Lakers win with a 131-113 at the Phoenix Suns.

James scored 19 points but it was team-mate Lance Stephenson who stole the show. He top-scored for the Lakers with 23 points and was involved in one the plays of the night setting up Lonzo Ball for an off-the-backboard alley-oop.

It was a good night too for Fox as he helped the Sacramento Kings rally past the Memphis Grizzlies 97-92 with 21 points including an eye-catching one-handed dunk over center Marc Gasol.

DeAndre Jordan's slam dunk was not enough for the Dallas Mavericks as they were stunned 111-104 by the Atlanta Hawks who had rookie Trae Young to thank for some clutch final quarter plays.

Wednesday night's scores Philadelphia 76ers 108-123 Milwaukee Bucks

Minnesota Timberwolves 105-112 Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks 104-111 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 102-86 Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks 87-110 Miami Heat

Charlotte Hornets 110-112 Chicago Bulls

Utah Jazz 100-89 Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers 116-96 San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles Lakers 131-113 Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards L-L Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies L-L Sacramento Kings

A double-double from Sabonis gave the Indiana Pacers a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs as he posterized Davis Bertans.

Watch all top 10 plays by clicking the video at the top of the page

