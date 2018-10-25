Bobby Portis joins Chicago Bulls injured list with knee injury

Bobby Portis joins Kris Dunn and Lauri Markkanen on the injured list in Chicago

Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis is set to miss at least a month with a knee injury.

The third-season forward, a key component on the young Bulls squad, has been diagnosed with a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

Chicago put the timescale for Portis' return at four-to-six weeks.

Portis suffered the injury during the Bulls' 112-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, a game that provided their first victory of the season.

2:17 Highlights of the Charlotte Hornets' trip to the Chicago Bulls in week two of the NBA.

He had been averaging 10.5 points and 10 rebounds per game over their first four games, his best performance a 20-11 line against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Portis joins Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine on the Bulls' injured list.

Image: Kris Dunn is also sidelined with an MCL sprain and set to miss 4-6 weeks

Dunn suffered a similar injury on Monday and will also be out for four-to-six weeks, while Markkanen will not be back until November with an elbow injury and Valentine has an ankle problem.

