DeMarcus Cousins step closer to Golden State Warriors debut after return to practice

DeMarcus Cousins is awaiting his Warriors debut after a serious Achilles injury

DeMarcus Cousins took another step towards his Golden State Warriors debut by practicing with the team for the first time.

Cousins was cleared to participate in controlled drills for the first time on Thursday, joining the Warriors in New York ahead of their Friday night date with the Knicks.

The 28-year-old is coming back to fitness after a season-ending ruptured Achilles which brought an end to his second season with the New Orleans Pelicans in January.

He would go on to sign a one-year, $5.3m free agent deal with the Warriors during the off-season.

Cousins was selected to the All-Star Game for a fourth successive year in 2017-18 but his season would come to an end after 48 games, during which he averaged an impressive 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

There is still no timetable for Cousins to join Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the star-studded Warriors squad in a regular season game.

Before Thursday, Cousins had been limited to one-on-one drills and participating in the shoot-around.

