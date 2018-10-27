Anthony Davis throws down monster dunk as New Orleans Pelicans defeat Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis threw down a thunderous dunk as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Brooklyn Nets 117-115 to extend their perfect start to the season.

Davis posted an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double and swatted five blocks on the defensive end.

But it was his thunderous third-quarter dunk that provided his most memorable moment of the game.

Picking up possession on the three-point line with 9:13 remaining, Davis faked out Nets' forward Jared Dudley before driving into the paint and elevating over the helpless Jarrett Allen to throw down a monstrous one-handed slam.

Friday night's results Brooklyn Nets 115-117 New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks 107-116 Toronto Raptors

Milwaukee Bucks 125-95 Minnesota Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors 128-100 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Clippers 133-113 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 106-135 Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards 112-116 Sacramento Kings

