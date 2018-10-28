NBA round-up: Milwaukee Bucks extend winning streak but Detroit Pistons lose

See how the action unfolded from Saturday in the NBA on The Fast Break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks again stole the show on Saturday night, keeping his side unbeaten at the expense of Orlando Magic.

Celtics 109-89 Pistons

Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris took centre stage to deal the Detroit Pistons their first defeat of the season.

Brown scored 19 and Morris, after coming off the bench, hit 18. Daniel Theis hit 17, Gordon Hayward scored 15 and Terry Rozier added 14.

The Celtics successfully stopped the Pistons' Blake Griffin getting into fifth gear - he scored just seven.

Bulls 97-85 Hawks

Zach LaVine scored 27 points, and Jabari Parker came off the bench to score 18 to help the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

LaVine was 9-for-19 from the floor, and his step-back jumper with 1:35 remaining was the final nail in Atlanta's comeback hopes. LaVine then sealed the outcome with a rebound of a missed shot on Atlanta's next possession and hit three free throws the rest of the way.

LaVine was 8-for-10 from the free-throw line, had a team-high 11 rebounds and added three assists, which offset his game-high nine turnovers. Parker played 34 minutes and added eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks despite missing the morning shootaround with an upper respiratory illness.

Chicago also got a season-high 13 points from Ryan Arcidiacono and 12 from former Hawk Justin Holiday. Rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his return home to Atlanta, posting his first career double-double.

Bucks 113-91 Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds in just 19 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks remained undefeated with victory over the visiting Orlando Magic.

Milwaukee's 6-0 start is the team's best since the 1971-72 squad led by future Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson opened the season with seven straight wins the year after winning the franchise's only NBA championship.

The Bucks host the NBA's only other undefeated team, the Toronto Raptors (6-0), on Monday night.

Grizzlies 117-96 Suns

Wayne Selden and Shelvin Mack came off the Memphis bench to spark a 19-3 run to start the second quarter and the Grizzlies went on to defeat the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Selden scored eight points and Mack added six as the Grizzlies opened up a 45-21 lead in the first four minutes of the period. A Jamal Crawford 3-pointer accounted for the only points scored by the Suns during the Grizzlies' run.

Marc Gasol led five Grizzlies in double figures with 19 points. MarShon Brooks provided an important lift off the bench with 18 points. Mike Conley also recorded 18 points and seven assists. Garrett Temple notched 15 points and Selden finished with 14 for Memphis.

76ers 105-103 Hornets

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 14 rebounds, and the host Philadelphia 76ers turned to defense down the stretch to pull out a victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Embiid was listed as questionable going into the game because of a sprained ankle, but he played through the pain and was dominant at times.

The Sixers snapped a two-game losing streak while the Hornets have lost three of their last four.

The Sixers led by as many as nine in the first half and the Hornets led by six in the third quarter, but ultimately the final minute decided the outcome.

Pacers 119-107 Cavaliers

Victor Oladipo scored six of his 24 points in the final 7:50 Saturday night as the Indiana Pacers handed the host Cleveland Cavaliers their sixth straight loss to open the season.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 25 points and combined with Oladipo to hit 20 of their 29 shots, helping Indiana win a second straight game for the first time this season.

The Pacers were making their first visit to Cleveland since a season-ending 105-101 loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoffs in April.

The Cavaliers lost for a sixth consecutive time by seven points or more in their slowest start since opening 0-7 in 1995.

Jazz 132-111 Pelicans

Ricky Rubio scored 28 points as the visiting Utah Jazz took advantage of the absence of All-NBA forward Anthony Davis to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their first defeat of the season.

Davis, who averaged 27.3 points and 13.3 rebounds during the Pelicans' 4-0 start, did not play because of a right elbow strain sustained a night earlier in a victory against Brooklyn.

Without Davis, New Orleans was unable to find the offensive rhythm that it had in averaging an NBA-best 128.3 points with Davis, and it could not slow down the Jazz either.

Rubio added 12 assists and six rebounds, Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 14 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Dante Exum added 11 off the bench and Derrick Favors had 10.

