NBA round-up: Milwaukee Bucks beat Toronto Raptors to extend unbeaten start to season Monday night wins for Golden State, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets

Eric Bledsoe attacks the rim in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Toronto Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks won the battle of the NBA's last two unbeaten teams, beating the Toronto Raptors 124-109 to extend their record to 7-0.

Monday night's results Toronto Raptors 109-124 Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls

Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers

Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets

The host Milwaukee Bucks held the Toronto Raptors without a field goal for the first 4:11 of the second quarter Monday night, establishing an early lead before pulling away for a 124-109 victory in a battle of unbeaten teams missing their Most Valuable Player candidates.

The Bucks improved to 7-0 despite the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was recovering from a concussion, and took advantage of the Raptors' decision to rest their star, Kawhi Leonard.

Milwaukee filled Antetokounmpo's void with balanced scoring, placing seven players in double figures, led by Ersan Ilyasova's 19 points.

Ilyasova finished with his first double-double of the season, complementing his season-best point total with 10 rebounds. He got plenty of support from double-figure scorers Malcolm Brogdon (17), Eric Bledsoe (17), Khris Middleton (14), Donte DiVincenzo (12), Thon Maker (11) and Tony Snell (11).

Serge Ibaka had a season-high 30 for the Raptors, who fell to 6-1.

Golden State Warriors 149-124 Chicago Bulls

Klay Thompson set an NBA record with 14 three-pointers as part of a season-high 52-point performance as the Golden State Warriors stormed to a 149-124 road win over the Chicago Bulls.

The contest never was close as Golden State took aim at the league's record book.

The Warriors scored 92 points in the first half - the most ever by a road team and the second most of all time behind the Phoenix Suns, who had 107 in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on November 19, 1990.

Golden State led 92-50 at the break. The 42-point margin was the fourth-largest half-time lead in history and the largest lead by a road team.

Image: Klay Thompson fired an NBA-record 14 three-pointers for Golden State

Thompson finished 14 of 24 from beyond the arc. He exulted and held up three fingers with each hand after his record-breaking three-ball dropped through the net with 4:53 remaining in the third quarter.

The shot moved Thompson past team-mate Steph Curry, who sank 13 three-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 8, 2016. Curry did not seem to mind as he laughed with teammates on the bench late in the game.

In 26 minutes of action, Thompson made 18 of 29 field-goal attempts and grabbed five rebounds.

Zach LaVine and Antonio Blakeney paced the Bulls with 21 points apiece. Wendell Carter Jr (18), Jabari Parker (15) and Cameron Payne (15) were among six players who scored in double digits as Chicago set season highs in both points scored and points allowed.

Curry finished with 23 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He added eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Brooklyn Nets 96-117 New York Knicks

Tim Hardaway Jr scored the first eight points of a decisive run spanning the second and third quarters as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game losing streak with a 115-96 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knicks' losing streak included close losses to a pair of Eastern Conference contenders, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, as well as a 28-point loss to the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in which New York led in the fourth quarter.

Hardaway led all scorers with 25 points while Enes Kanter recorded a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Frank Ntilikina (16 points), Mario Hezonja (11 points), Mitchell Robinson (11 points) and Damyean Dotson (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Knicks.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 17 points while Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 16 points. D'Angelo Russell had 13 points, Shabazz Napier scored 12 points and Joe Harris added 11 points.

Los Angeles Lakers 120-124 Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy Butler made five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 32 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 124-120 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in Minneapolis.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, and rookie guard Josh Okogie scored a season-high 17 points for Minnesota.

Image: Jimmy Butler blocks a LeBron James shot

LeBron James had 29 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Brandon Ingram returned from a four-game suspension and scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half for Los Angeles, and Kyle Kuzma scored 16 of his 19 in the first half.

JaVale McGee added 13 points and Rajon Rondo had 13 points and eight assists off the bench for the Lakers.

Portland Trail Blazers 103-93 Indiana Pacers

CJ McCollum and Zach Collins each had 17 points to lead seven Portland double-figure scorers as the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 103-93 in Indianapolis.

Collins matched his career high and led a crew of Portland reserves who outscored their Indiana counterparts 54-15.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points and Darren Collison added 17 for the Pacers.

The Blazers shot 48.7 per cent from the field and 94.4 per cent from the free-throw line and won the rebounding battle 50-35.

The Pacers hit 41.1 per cent of their field-goal attempts and 65 per cent of their foul shots.

It was a quiet offensive night for Portland's Damian Lillard, who came into the game No 2 in the NBA in scoring at 33.8 points per game. He made five of 13 shots from the field and finished with 16 points and two assists.

Atlanta Hawks 92-113 Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons scored 21 points to lead seven Philadelphia 76ers players in double figures in a 113-92 rout of the visiting Atlanta Hawks.

Simmons, who registered his first 20-plus point effort of the season, also had 12 rebounds and nine assists. It was the 21st time in Simmons' young career that he has scored at least 20 points.

Image: Ben Simmons attacks the rim against the Atlanta Hawks

Markelle Fultz scored a career-high 16 points while Mike Muscala and JJ Redick added 14 apiece for the Sixers, who won their second straight game. Landry Shamet also scored 13 points and Robert Covington had 11. Joel Embiid had a relatively quiet game with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Sixers defeated Atlanta for the fifth consecutive time.

Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 18 points while Trae Young, Omari Spellman and Dewayne Dedmon added 11 each. The Hawks shot just eight of 37 from three-point range as they dropped their second in a row.

Sacramento Kings 123-113 Miami Heat

Willie Cauley-Stein posted 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 123-113 road victory over the host Miami Heat.

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 31 points to lead Miami, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

Sacramento, who have won three straight games, were also led by Buddy Hield (23 points), De'Aaron Fox (20 points, eight assists) and Nemanja Bjelica (19 points, five assists, five rebounds).

The Kings used a 43-point third quarter to propel them to victory. It was the most points allowed by Miami in any quarter this season.

For the game, Sacramento outscored Miami 68-38 in the paint. The Kings also had a 27-9 advantage in points off turnovers. The Heat's 19 turnovers were a season high.

Dallas Mavericks 108-113 San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan, who led all players with 34 points, scored six points in the final 1:43 of overtime as the San Antonio Spurs held off the visiting Dallas Mavericks 113-108.

DeRozan outduelled Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, who scored a career-high 31 points. Doncic scored eight consecutive points during a late fourth-quarter run that helped the Mavericks force overtime.

LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 20 points and Rudy Gay added 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals for San Antonio. DeRozan led the Spurs with nine assists.

Image: Luka Doncic lofts a floater against San Antonio

Dallas got 22 points from Dennis Smith Jr, Harrison Barnes added 18 points and DeAndre Jordan had eight points and 18 rebounds.

After Doncic and DeRozan traded baskets to make it 96-all, Doncic answered with two free throws for a 98-96 lead with 2:44 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Mills' layup tied the score again, but Smith drilled a 3-pointer to make it 101-98 with 1:30 left. DeRozan's finger roll with 1:13 to go and then two free throws with 39.1 seconds to play put the Spurs in front at 102-101.

Smith had a chance to win the game in regulation but made only one of two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining. DeRozen's jumper missed at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

New Orleans Pelicans 111-116 Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic finished one rebound shy of a triple-double, Gary Harris and Jamal Murray scored 23 points apiece, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 116-111.

Jokic finished with 12 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds to help Denver (5-1) remain unbeaten in four home games this season. Paul Millsap scored 18 points for the Nuggets.

Julius Randle had 24 points and eight rebounds and Nikola Mirotic had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans (4-2), who hung tough despite not having Anthony Davis.

Davis missed his second straight game with a sprained right elbow sustained Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. He played through the injury Friday but sat out Saturday's loss against the Utah Jazz.

