Sky Sports USA - Sky launches a new home for American sports

Love the NFL? Need to know what's going on in the NBA? You are in the right place. This January, Sky Sports is launching a new home for American sports, Sky Sports USA.
The pop-up channel, on air from January 3 to February 5, will be home to some of the biggest superstars in sport. In a huge month for sport stateside, Sky Sports USA will show 40 live games from across the NFL and NBA.
As the race continues to Super Bowl LIII, Sky Sports USA will have every game from the NFL playoffs live, as well as the spectacular finale itself from Atlanta.
Out on the hardwood, UK fans await the NBA's annual London game, as the Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at the O2 Arena. Then, on the January 21, the league marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with four games, headlined by the Memphis Grizzlies' traditional celebration of the civil rights icon's life.
Highlights from Sky Sports USA include:
- 40 live games from across both sports
- Every game from the NFL playoffs, including Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta
- The NBA London Game 2019 on January 17 between the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks
- All four games from the NBA's celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- A huge range of programming across both sports, including episodes of NBA Classic Games, NBA Champions and much more
Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director, said "Every year, the NFL and NBA London games sell out in a matter of minutes and every year the following for both sports in the UK gets bigger. It's a big month for both, with the road to the Super Bowl in NFL and the London and Martin Luther King games in the NBA - it's a perfect time to launch a pop-up channel to make sure our customers get the very best of American sports."
NBA Fixtures
|Fixture
|Time
|Date
|Channel
|Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics
|1am
|Jan 3
|Sky Sports USA
|Houston Rocket @ Golden State Warriors
|3.30am
|Jan 4
|Sky Sports Arena
|Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics
|12.30am
|Jan 5
|Sky Sports USA
|Charlotte Hornets @ Denver Nuggets
|10pm
|Jan 5
|Sky Sports Arena
|Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves
|8.30pm
|Jan 6
|Sky Sports Arena
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets
|1am
|Jan 10
|Sky Sports USA
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs
|2.30am
|Jan 11
|Sky Sports USA
|Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz
|3am
|Jan 12
|Sky Sports USA
|Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat
|10pm
|Jan 12
|Sky Sports Arena
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks
|8.30pm
|Jan 13
|Sky Sports USA
|Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics
|1am
|Jan 17
|Sky Sports USA
|NBA London: NY Knicks @ Washington Wizards
|8pm
|Jan 17
|Sky Sports USA
|Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder
|2.30am
|Jan 18
|Sky Sports USA
|San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves
|1am
|Jan 19
|Sky Sports USA
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers
|8.30pm
|Jan 19
|Sky Sports USA
|Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers
|11pm
|Jan 20
|Sky Sports Mix
|Martin Luther King Junior Day
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks
|5.30pm
|Jan 21
|Sky Sports USA
|New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies
|10.30pm
|Jan 21
|Sky Sports USA
|Houston Rockets @ Philadelphia 76ers
|1am
|Jan 22
|Sky Sports USA
|San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers
|1am
|Jan 24
|Sky Sports USA
|Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards
|1am
|Jan 25
|Sky Sports USA
|Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets
|1am
|Jan 26
|Sky Sports USA
|San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans
|11pm
|Jan 26
|Sky Sports USA
|Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls
|8.30pm
|Jan 27
|Sky Sports USA
|Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards
|8.30pm
|Jan 31
|Sky Sports USA
|Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors
|1am
|Feb 1
|Sky Sports USA
|Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks
|12.30am
|Feb 2
|Sky Sports USA
|Los Angeles Clippers @ Detroit Pistons
|10pm
|Feb 2
|Sky Sports USA
|Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics
|7pm
|Feb 3
|Sky Sports USA
NFL Play-Offs on Sky Sports
|Fixture
|Time
|Date
|Channel
|Wild Card Round - Game 1
|9pm
|Jan 5
|Sky Sports USA
|Wild Card Round - Game 2
|1am
|Jan 6
|Sky Sports USA
|Wild Card Round - Game 3
|5.30pm
|Jan 6
|Sky Sports USA
|Wild Card Round - Game 4
|9.30pm
|Jan 6
|Sky Sports USA
|Divisional Round - Game 1
|9pm
|Jan 12
|Sky Sports USA
|Divisional Round - Game 2
|1am
|Jan 13
|Sky Sports USA
|Divisional Round - Game 3
|5.30pm
|Jan 13
|Sky Sports USA
|Divisional Round - Game 4
|9.30pm
|Jan 13
|Sky Sports USA
|AFC Championship Game
|7pm
|Jan 20
|Sky Sports USA
|NFC Championship Game
|11pm
|Jan 20
|Sky Sports USA
|Super Bowl LIII
|TBC
|Feb 3
|Sky Sports USA
Sky Sports USA, normally Sky Sports Action, joins Sky Sports' line-up of 10 dedicated sports channels offering 126 live Premier League games, EFL, England cricket, the Solheim Cup and Golf's Majors, every race of the 2019 F1 World Championship, World Championship Boxing, Netball's Super League and much more.
