Sky Sports USA - Sky launches a new home for American sports

Sky Sports USA will bring you the best of American sport on one channel throughout the month of January

Love the NFL? Need to know what's going on in the NBA? You are in the right place. This January, Sky Sports is launching a new home for American sports, Sky Sports USA.

The pop-up channel, on air from January 3 to February 5, will be home to some of the biggest superstars in sport. In a huge month for sport stateside, Sky Sports USA will show 40 live games from across the NFL and NBA.

As the race continues to Super Bowl LIII, Sky Sports USA will have every game from the NFL playoffs live, as well as the spectacular finale itself from Atlanta.

Out on the hardwood, UK fans await the NBA's annual London game, as the Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at the O2 Arena. Then, on the January 21, the league marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with four games, headlined by the Memphis Grizzlies' traditional celebration of the civil rights icon's life.

Highlights from Sky Sports USA include:

A huge range of programming across both sports, including episodes of NBA Classic Games, NBA Champions and much more

Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director, said "Every year, the NFL and NBA London games sell out in a matter of minutes and every year the following for both sports in the UK gets bigger. It's a big month for both, with the road to the Super Bowl in NFL and the London and Martin Luther King games in the NBA - it's a perfect time to launch a pop-up channel to make sure our customers get the very best of American sports."

NBA Fixtures Fixture Time Date Channel Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics 1am Jan 3 Sky Sports USA Houston Rocket @ Golden State Warriors 3.30am Jan 4 Sky Sports Arena Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics 12.30am Jan 5 Sky Sports USA Charlotte Hornets @ Denver Nuggets 10pm Jan 5 Sky Sports Arena Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves 8.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports Arena Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets 1am Jan 10 Sky Sports USA Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs 2.30am Jan 11 Sky Sports USA Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz 3am Jan 12 Sky Sports USA Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat 10pm Jan 12 Sky Sports Arena Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks 8.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics 1am Jan 17 Sky Sports USA NBA London: NY Knicks @ Washington Wizards 8pm Jan 17 Sky Sports USA Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 2.30am Jan 18 Sky Sports USA San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves 1am Jan 19 Sky Sports USA Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers 8.30pm Jan 19 Sky Sports USA Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers 11pm Jan 20 Sky Sports Mix Martin Luther King Junior Day Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks 5.30pm Jan 21 Sky Sports USA New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies 10.30pm Jan 21 Sky Sports USA Houston Rockets @ Philadelphia 76ers 1am Jan 22 Sky Sports USA San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers 1am Jan 24 Sky Sports USA Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards 1am Jan 25 Sky Sports USA Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets 1am Jan 26 Sky Sports USA San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans 11pm Jan 26 Sky Sports USA Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls 8.30pm Jan 27 Sky Sports USA Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards 8.30pm Jan 31 Sky Sports USA Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors 1am Feb 1 Sky Sports USA Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks 12.30am Feb 2 Sky Sports USA Los Angeles Clippers @ Detroit Pistons 10pm Feb 2 Sky Sports USA Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics 7pm Feb 3 Sky Sports USA

NFL Play-Offs on Sky Sports Fixture Time Date Channel Wild Card Round - Game 1 9pm Jan 5 Sky Sports USA Wild Card Round - Game 2 1am Jan 6 Sky Sports USA Wild Card Round - Game 3 5.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports USA Wild Card Round - Game 4 9.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports USA Divisional Round - Game 1 9pm Jan 12 Sky Sports USA Divisional Round - Game 2 1am Jan 13 Sky Sports USA Divisional Round - Game 3 5.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA Divisional Round - Game 4 9.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA AFC Championship Game 7pm Jan 20 Sky Sports USA NFC Championship Game 11pm Jan 20 Sky Sports USA Super Bowl LIII TBC Feb 3 Sky Sports USA

Sky Sports USA, normally Sky Sports Action, joins Sky Sports' line-up of 10 dedicated sports channels offering 126 live Premier League games, EFL, England cricket, the Solheim Cup and Golf's Majors, every race of the 2019 F1 World Championship, World Championship Boxing, Netball's Super League and much more.

And with Sky Sports you can follow however you want - on TV, on demand, on mobile, via skysports.com or via Sky Sports social channels. You can watch Sky Sports from just £18 per month via a Sky Sports subscription, or from £7.99 a day via NOW TV Sports passes.