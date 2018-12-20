Please select your default edition
Your default site has been set for 7 days

Sky Sports USA - Sky launches a new home for American sports

40 live games from across both sports - Every game from the NFL playoffs, including Super Bowl LIII from Atlanta - The NBA London Game 2019

Thursday 20 December 2018 12:30, UK

Sky Sports USA
Image: Sky Sports USA will bring you the best of American sport on one channel throughout the month of January

Love the NFL? Need to know what's going on in the NBA? You are in the right place. This January, Sky Sports is launching a new home for American sports, Sky Sports USA.

The pop-up channel, on air from January 3 to February 5, will be home to some of the biggest superstars in sport. In a huge month for sport stateside, Sky Sports USA will show 40 live games from across the NFL and NBA.

As the race continues to Super Bowl LIII, Sky Sports USA will have every game from the NFL playoffs live, as well as the spectacular finale itself from Atlanta.

Out on the hardwood, UK fans await the NBA's annual London game, as the Washington Wizards face the New York Knicks at the O2 Arena. Then, on the January 21, the league marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day with four games, headlined by the Memphis Grizzlies' traditional celebration of the civil rights icon's life.

Get Sky Sports USA

Get Sky Sports USA

Want to watch the NFL or NBA on the Sky Sports USA channel but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.

Highlights from Sky Sports USA include:

Sky Sports USA Logo
Image: Sky Sports USA - the new home of American sports in January 2019

Barney Francis, Sky Sports Managing Director, said "Every year, the NFL and NBA London games sell out in a matter of minutes and every year the following for both sports in the UK gets bigger. It's a big month for both, with the road to the Super Bowl in NFL and the London and Martin Luther King games in the NBA - it's a perfect time to launch a pop-up channel to make sure our customers get the very best of American sports."

NBA Fixtures

Fixture Time Date Channel
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics 1am Jan 3 Sky Sports USA
Houston Rocket @ Golden State Warriors 3.30am Jan 4 Sky Sports Arena
Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics 12.30am Jan 5 Sky Sports USA
Charlotte Hornets @ Denver Nuggets 10pm Jan 5 Sky Sports Arena
Los Angeles Lakers @ Minnesota Timberwolves 8.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports Arena
Milwaukee Bucks @ Houston Rockets 1am Jan 10 Sky Sports USA
Oklahoma City Thunder @ San Antonio Spurs 2.30am Jan 11 Sky Sports USA
Los Angeles Lakers @ Utah Jazz 3am Jan 12 Sky Sports USA
Memphis Grizzlies @ Miami Heat 10pm Jan 12 Sky Sports Arena
Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks 8.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA
Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics 1am Jan 17 Sky Sports USA
NBA London: NY Knicks @ Washington Wizards 8pm Jan 17 Sky Sports USA
Los Angeles Lakers @ Oklahoma City Thunder 2.30am Jan 18 Sky Sports USA
San Antonio Spurs @ Minnesota Timberwolves 1am Jan 19 Sky Sports USA
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Philadelphia 76ers 8.30pm Jan 19 Sky Sports USA
Charlotte Hornets @ Indiana Pacers 11pm Jan 20 Sky Sports Mix
Martin Luther King Junior Day
Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks 5.30pm Jan 21 Sky Sports USA
New Orleans Pelicans @ Memphis Grizzlies 10.30pm Jan 21 Sky Sports USA
Houston Rockets @ Philadelphia 76ers 1am Jan 22 Sky Sports USA
San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers 1am Jan 24 Sky Sports USA
Golden State Warriors @ Washington Wizards 1am Jan 25 Sky Sports USA
Toronto Raptors @ Houston Rockets 1am Jan 26 Sky Sports USA
San Antonio Spurs @ New Orleans Pelicans 11pm Jan 26 Sky Sports USA
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls 8.30pm Jan 27 Sky Sports USA
Indiana Pacers @ Washington Wizards 8.30pm Jan 31 Sky Sports USA
Milwaukee Bucks @ Toronto Raptors 1am Feb 1 Sky Sports USA
Boston Celtics @ New York Knicks 12.30am Feb 2 Sky Sports USA
Los Angeles Clippers @ Detroit Pistons 10pm Feb 2 Sky Sports USA
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Boston Celtics 7pm Feb 3 Sky Sports USA

NFL Play-Offs on Sky Sports

Fixture Time Date Channel
Wild Card Round - Game 1 9pm Jan 5 Sky Sports USA
Wild Card Round - Game 2 1am Jan 6 Sky Sports USA
Wild Card Round - Game 3 5.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports USA
Wild Card Round - Game 4 9.30pm Jan 6 Sky Sports USA
Divisional Round - Game 1 9pm Jan 12 Sky Sports USA
Divisional Round - Game 2 1am Jan 13 Sky Sports USA
Divisional Round - Game 3 5.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA
Divisional Round - Game 4 9.30pm Jan 13 Sky Sports USA
AFC Championship Game 7pm Jan 20 Sky Sports USA
NFC Championship Game 11pm Jan 20 Sky Sports USA
Super Bowl LIII TBC Feb 3 Sky Sports USA

Sky Sports USA, normally Sky Sports Action, joins Sky Sports' line-up of 10 dedicated sports channels offering 126 live Premier League games, EFL, England cricket, the Solheim Cup and Golf's Majors, every race of the 2019 F1 World Championship, World Championship Boxing, Netball's Super League and much more.

And with Sky Sports you can follow however you want - on TV, on demand, on mobile, via skysports.com or via Sky Sports social channels. You can watch Sky Sports from just £18 per month via a Sky Sports subscription, or from £7.99 a day via NOW TV Sports passes.

© 2018 Sky UK

We use cookies to give you the best experience. If you do nothing we'll assume that it's ok.