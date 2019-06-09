Kawhi Leonard stunned the world in Toronto Raptors' Game 4 NBA Finals win Game 5 of the NBA Finals takes place in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Broadcasters around the world were enthralled as Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the brink of their first NBA title

Kawhi Leonard's decisive performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals reverberated around the world as the Raptors moved within a win of the title.

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors

Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors

Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors

Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors

Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am

Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am

Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am

Along with the Raptors being the NBA's only team outside of the USA, the fact they have four players on their roster born outside of the States undoubtedly makes them one of the league's most international teams.

It is therefore little surprise that Friday night's Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors, which gave the Raptors a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, was greeted with such enthusiasm by broadcasters in all corners of the globe.

The main source of inspiration for the Raptors' victory - and commentator's adulation - was Leonard. The All-Star forward scored 36 points, 17 of which came in a decisive third-quarter turnaround.

One more victory for the Raptors will almost certainly see Leonard add a second NBA Finals MVP award to the one he claimed on the San Antonio Spurs title-winning team in 2014.

With major doubt remaining over whether Kevin Durant will be fit to return for the Warriors in Game 5, the Raptors appear well set to seal a historic championship.

0:59 Phantom Cam captured stunning slow-motion images of the Toronto Raptors' Game 4 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors

Click the video at the top of the page to see how Leonard's memorable performance was greeted around the world and check out the video directly above to see the best Phantom Cam pictures from Game 4.

