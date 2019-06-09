Please select your default edition
Kawhi Leonard stunned the world in Toronto Raptors' Game 4 NBA Finals win

Game 5 of the NBA Finals takes place in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 9 June 2019 13:40, UK

Kawhi Leonard shoots during Game 4 of the NBA Finals 1:23
Broadcasters around the world were enthralled as Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to the brink of their first NBA title

Kawhi Leonard's decisive performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals reverberated around the world as the Raptors moved within a win of the title.

Live NBA: Golden State @ Toronto

Toronto Raptors 3-1 Golden State Warriors

  • Game 1: Warriors 109-118 Raptors
  • Game 2: Warriors 109-104 Raptors
  • Game 3: Raptors 123-109 Warriors
  • Game 4: Raptors 105-92 Warriors
  • Game 5: Warriors @ Raptors - Tuesday June 11, 2am
  • Game 6 (if needed): Raptors @ Warriors - Friday June 14, 2am
  • Game 7 (if needed): Warriors @ Raptors - Monday June 17, 1am
  • All games live on Sky Sports Arena

Along with the Raptors being the NBA's only team outside of the USA, the fact they have four players on their roster born outside of the States undoubtedly makes them one of the league's most international teams.

It is therefore little surprise that Friday night's Game 4 victory over the Golden State Warriors, which gave the Raptors a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, was greeted with such enthusiasm by broadcasters in all corners of the globe.

The main source of inspiration for the Raptors' victory - and commentator's adulation - was Leonard. The All-Star forward scored 36 points, 17 of which came in a decisive third-quarter turnaround.

One more victory for the Raptors will almost certainly see Leonard add a second NBA Finals MVP award to the one he claimed on the San Antonio Spurs title-winning team in 2014.

With major doubt remaining over whether Kevin Durant will be fit to return for the Warriors in Game 5, the Raptors appear well set to seal a historic championship.

Kyle Lowry shoots during Game 4 of the NBA Finals 0:59
Phantom Cam captured stunning slow-motion images of the Toronto Raptors' Game 4 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors

Click the video at the top of the page to see how Leonard's memorable performance was greeted around the world and check out the video directly above to see the best Phantom Cam pictures from Game 4.

Game 5 takes place in Toronto in the early hours of Tuesday morning (2am) live on Sky Sports Arena

