Gunshots fired near to Toronto Raptors NBA championship win parade

Gunshots have been fired in the vicinity of the Toronto Raptors' homecoming parade following their historic NBA championship win.

Toronto Police say two people have been wounded, adding their injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Two people are in custody, and two firearms have also been recovered following the incident in Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among two million fans who attended the Raptors' victory rally in Toronto on Monday.

Five double-decker buses carrying the Raptors players, their families and musician Drake moved at a crawl due to the crowds, as players like Kawhi Leonard, who was named the most valuable player of NBA Finals, sprayed champagne on the fans.

The Raptors clinched the best-of-seven series in Oakland, California last Thursday in six games by beating the defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110.

The win for the Raptors was the first major professional sports championship for a Canada-based team since Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

Toronto has been waiting for its fabled Maple Leafs to win the NHL championship since its last Stanley Cup victory in 1967.

