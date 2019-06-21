Coby White awestruck by college team-mate Cam Johnson's selection in 2019 NBA Draft

Coby White was delighted to find out that his college team-mate Cam Johnson had been selected with the eleventh pick in the 2019 NBA Draft

Coby White was left in awe as his college team-mate Cam Johnson joined him as a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

White starred alongside Johnson at North Carolina last season and there was no surprise when the point guard was selected with the seventh pick by the Chicago Bulls.

However, shortly after when White was talking to the media, there was a major surprise as Johnson, who hadn't even been invited to the draft by the NBA, was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 11th pick.

Image: Cam Johnson's selection at No 11 by the Phoenix Suns was one of the biggest surprises of the 2019 NBA Draft

"Wow! That's crazy," White said after being informed of Johnson's selection by a reporter. "That's so love. If you know Cam, you don't know how hard Cam worked. And you know there's a lot of people that doubted him.

"I'm so happy for him right now. You don't understand how happy I am for Cam because he proved it night in, night out that he deserved to be in the conversation for a lottery pick.

"He shot the ball like anyone I've never seen before in my life or played with."

Click the video at the top of the page to watch White's amazing reaction to Johnson's selection.

Want to watch the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.