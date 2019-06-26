Houston Rockets target Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade

Jimmy Butler has emerged as the Houston Rockets primary target when NBA free agency opens on Sunday

The Houston Rockets will attempt to acquire Jimmy Butler once the NBA free-agency period begins on Sunday, according to reports.

Butler is widely understood to be intent on opting out of the final year of his current deal, opening up a possible move away from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was traded to last November.

But since the Rockets don't have the salary cap room to chase Butler as a free agent, the team is hoping to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Butler is eligible to sign a four-year, $140 million contract as a free agent. The only way Houston could take on that type of salary would be to shed two or three contracts of their own.

The Rockets would like to team Butler with the star backcourt of James Harden and Chris Paul. Houston reportedly made a large offer to the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the Sixers landing Butler.

Philadelphia hasn't ruled out re-signing Butler to a contract of four or five years with the intention of keeping him. The 76ers also could possibly lose fellow forward Tobias Harris and shooting guard JJ Redick as free agents.

The Rockets would like to have Butler playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul

The Sixers are restricted by their commitment to young All Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the duo expected to account for a significant portion of the franchise's expenditure over the coming seasons.

Butler, 29, averaged 18.2 points in 55 regular-season games with the Sixers, but increased his value with a more influential showing during the playoffs, as Philadelphia lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the title.

