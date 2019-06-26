Please select your default edition
Houston Rockets target Jimmy Butler sign-and-trade

Wednesday 26 June 2019 07:09, UK

Jimmy Butler #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Toronto Raptors during Game One of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2019 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Image: Jimmy Butler has emerged as the Houston Rockets primary target when NBA free agency opens on Sunday

The Houston Rockets will attempt to acquire Jimmy Butler once the NBA free-agency period begins on Sunday, according to reports.

Butler is widely understood to be intent on opting out of the final year of his current deal, opening up a possible move away from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he was traded to last November.

But since the Rockets don't have the salary cap room to chase Butler as a free agent, the team is hoping to work out a sign-and-trade deal with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jimmy Butler attacks the Raptors defense in the Sixers&#39; Game 2 win 1:22
Jimmy Butler scores 30 points and 11 rebounds as he stars for the Philadelphia 76ers in their game two victory over the Toronto Raptors.

Butler is eligible to sign a four-year, $140 million contract as a free agent. The only way Houston could take on that type of salary would be to shed two or three contracts of their own.

The Rockets would like to team Butler with the star backcourt of James Harden and Chris Paul. Houston reportedly made a large offer to the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the Sixers landing Butler.

Philadelphia hasn't ruled out re-signing Butler to a contract of four or five years with the intention of keeping him. The 76ers also could possibly lose fellow forward Tobias Harris and shooting guard JJ Redick as free agents.

James Harden
Image: The Rockets would like to have Butler playing alongside James Harden and Chris Paul

The Sixers are restricted by their commitment to young All Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, with the duo expected to account for a significant portion of the franchise's expenditure over the coming seasons.

Butler, 29, averaged 18.2 points in 55 regular-season games with the Sixers, but increased his value with a more influential showing during the playoffs, as Philadelphia lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals to the Toronto Raptors, who went on to win the title.

