Philadelphia 76ers 'offer guard Ben Simmons five-year, $170m max deal'

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers offered a five-year, $170m maximum contract extension to point guard Ben Simmons, according to reports on Tuesday night.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team and agent Rich Paul are expected to iron out the details and reach an agreement.

Simmons, who turns 23 later this month, made his first All-Star team in the 2018-19 season and averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 79 starts.

The 6ft 10in Australian guard was the No 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and won NBA Rookie of the Year honours in 2017-18.

