Golden State Warriors will retire the number of Andre Iguodala as he leaves for Memphis Grizzlies

Sunday 7 July 2019 21:06, UK

Andre Iguodala #9 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a basket late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Two of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Image: Andre Iguodala's number nine will be retired

Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob said the franchise will retire Andre Iguodala's number nine jersey.

In six seasons with the Warriors, the 35-year-old sixth man won three NBA championships and was named the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

"We thank Andre for all of his contributions and look forward to seeing his number in the rafters at Chase Center," Lacob said in a statement Sunday.

Golden State agreed to trade Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies on June 30. Lacob made his statement as the trade was formally completed and announced on Sunday.

The 15-year NBA veteran averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 68 games for the Warriors last season.

Earlier this month, Lacob announced the team would also retire All-Star forward Kevin Durant's number 35. A two-time Finals MVP with the Warriors, Durant recently signed with the Brooklyn Nets.

