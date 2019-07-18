WNBA: Natasha Howard scores career-high 33 points as Storm power past Lynx

Natasha Howard was in great form again, scoring a career-high 33 points in Storm's win over Lynx

Natasha Howard scored a career-high 33 points, Sami Whitcomb made five of Seattle's 12 3-pointers and the Storm closed the game on a 10-0 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Seattle Storm 79-90 Minnesota Lynx

Seattle led 78-66 with six minutes left until Minnesota made three-pointers on their next three possessions to pull within three. The Lynx got as close as 80-79 , but Seattle answered with 10 straight points, highlighted by Whitcomb's drive and no-look pass to Alysha Clark.

Whitcomb had 15 points and eight assists and Clark added 12 points and seven rebounds. Seattle (11-8) have won a season-high three straight games without stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

Seattle opened the game on a 15-4 run as Minnesota made just two of its first eight shots. The Storm led 26-16 after the first quarter and 40-30 at half-time behind 25 combined points from Howard and Whitcomb.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (10-8). Danielle Robinson added 14 points, 10 assists and four steals.

Atlanta Dream 76-77 Chicago Sky

Diamond DeShields scored 20 of her season-high 22 points in the first half and Stefanie Dolson made a go-ahead layup with 2.3 seconds left as the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 77-76.

DeShields made one of two free throws with 31.3 seconds left to pull Chicago to 76-75, and the Sky forced Atlanta into a long three-pointer by Alex Bentley at the other end.

DeShields was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and also grabbed eight rebounds for Chicago (10-8), who have won three straight games. Dolson finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Renee Montgomery led Atlanta (5-12) with 23 points and six assists and Jessica Breland had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallas Wings 64-69 Phoenix Mercury

Brittney Griner scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 33.9 seconds left, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Wednesday.

Griner made a hook shot in the lane to give Phoenix a 65-64 lead. After Kaela Davis was off on a three-pointer, DeWanna Bonner sank two free throws for a three-point lead. Dallas elected to go for a quick two-point shot, Griner grabbed the miss and she made two free throws to seal it.

Essence Carson and Camille Little each added 11 points for Phoenix (8-8). Griner was nine from 19 from the field for her eighth 20-point game this season. Diana Taurasi has missed back-to-back games since her season debut on Friday.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Dallas (5-12), which is winless on the road this season in eight attempts. The rookie guard entered averaging a team-leading 15.1 points but she's shooting just 35.7 percent.

