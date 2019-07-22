Los Angeles Lakers claim Kostas Antetokounmpo on waivers

Kostas Antetokounmpo is the younger brother of reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers have been awarded the rights to Kostas Antetokounmpo on a waiver claim.

The Lakers announced the move on Monday to acquire the younger brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 21-year-old Antetokounmpo had been waived by the Dallas Mavericks after playing just two games for them last season.

He spent much of the campaign in the NBA G League, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.4 minutes in 40 appearances for the Texas Legends.

Image: Kostas played for the Dallas Mavericks at the 2019 NBA Summer League

The 6ft 10in forward played one season in college at Dayton, where he averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24, was named the NBA's most valuable player after leading the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season and averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Bucks also recently signed another brother, 27-year-old Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who spent the past two seasons in the Greek Basketball League.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.