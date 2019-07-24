WNBA: Dearica Hamby seals six in a row for Las Vegas Aces against Seattle Storm

Dearica Hamby scored 24 points to lead five Las Vegas starters in double figures and the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 79-62 for their sixth straight home win.

1:38 Highlights of the Seattle Storm up against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA

Las Vegas Aces 79-62 Seattle Storm

Las Vegas had its lead trimmed to 57-51 early in the fourth quarter until going on a 17-5 run with three-pointers by Hamby, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Aces finished with nine from 20 from long distance.

Liz Cambage had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas (13-6). Young added 13 points, Plum had 12 and Kayla McBride 11. Aces star A'ja Wilson, averaging 15.4 points, did not play after suffering an ankle injury last week in a 69-66 loss to Seattle.

Las Vegas shot just 35 per cent from the field in the first half, but led 36-35. Natasha Howard and Alysha Clark each scored 13 points for Seattle (12-9), whose four-game winning streak was ended.

2:03 Highlights of Indiana Fever up against Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA

Phoenix Mercury 95-77 Indiana Fever

Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner each scored 22 points as the Phoenix Mercury handed the Indiana Fever their sixth straight loss.

Phoenix missed their first six shots of the game, but Bonner took over with 12 first-quarter points. Camille Little sparked the third quarter with nine points after Indiana scored the first six points of the half, and the Mercury sealed it by making 17 of 17 free throws.

Leilani Mitchell added 14 points for Phoenix (10-8), which had 28 assists on 33 field goals. The Mercury made 53 per cent of their shots, including 12 of 21 from three-point range.

1:51 Highlights of the Los Angeles Sparks up against the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA

Los Angeles Sparks 78-66 Atlanta Dream

Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt made six of Los Angeles' nine three-pointers as the Sparks closed on a 15-1 run to beat the Atlanta Dream 78-66.

Atlanta was just one for their first 17 from three-point range until Tiffany Hayes sank one from the corner for a 65-63 lead with 3:14 to go. But Chelsea Gray answered at the other end with a three-pointer and the Dream didn't score in the final 1:50.

Ruffin-Pratt finished with 23 points for Los Angeles (11-8). Chiney Ogwumike had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Gray added 10 points with six assists.

