Harlem Globetrotter sinks trick shot from parasail at sea

Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin made history by sinking the first-ever trick shot from a parasail.

Harlem Globetrotters star Zeus McClurkin made history by sinking the first-ever basket from a parasail above the Atlantic Ocean.

The NBA season may be on its summer break, but the famed Harlem Globetrotters have done their best to keep basketball lovers entertained with a very special trick shot.

McClurkin was taken out to sea off the coast of New Jersey, before being raised 100 feet above the water by a parasail.

Battling both wind and waves, he then pulled off the incredible feat of draining a basket from the remarkable height.

The Globetrotter later exhibited more of his skills by draining shots from one boat to another.

Click the video at the top of the page to watch the incredible click shot.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.