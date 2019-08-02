Jason Kidd confirmed as Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach

Jason Kidd has formerly served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

Hall of Fame point guard and former NBA head coach Jason Kidd has been confirmed as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching staff.

The Lakers formally announced new head coach Frank Vogel's staff on Wednesday, which also includes former NBA head coach Lionel Hollins.

Also named as Vogel's assistant coaches are Phil Handy, Miles Simon, former Lakers guard Mike Penberthy and Quinton Crawford. Simon is the only assistant who was part of former head coach Luke Walton's staff.



"I could not be more excited about the group we've assembled," Vogel said on Thursday.

"Each of these guys brings a unique set of skills and experiences that will greatly impact the success of our players, as we look to build a championship-calibre team."

Kidd, who was initially touted as a contender for the Lakers head coaching role, joins after stints in charge of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, by whom he was fired in January 2018.

The 46-year-old ended his playing career in 2013 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He was the second overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks in 1994.

Hollins, 65, spent four seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and replaced Kidd as the Nets' head coach after the 2013-14 season, before being fired in January 2016.

The Lakers also added Greg St. Jean, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek as player development coaches with additional responsibilities.

Los Angeles went 37-45 last season. The Lakers have not made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

