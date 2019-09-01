Donovan Mitchell top scores as Team USA beat Czech Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 16 points as Team USA opened their defence of the FIBA World Cup with a dominant 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic in Group E.

Game leaders Czech Republic Points: Tomas Satoransky - 17

Assists: Tomas Satoransky - 5

Rebounds: Jaromir Bohacik - 9 USA Basketball Points: Donovan Mitchell - 16

Assists: Kemba Walker - 4

Rebounds: Myles Turner - 7

FIBA World Cup: Day two scores Greece 85-60 Montenegro

France 78-74 Germany

Czech Republic 67-88 USA

Senegal 47-101 Lithuania

Canada 92-108 Australia

New Zealand 94-102 Brazil

Turkey 86-67 Japan

Dominican Republic 80-76 Jordan

Even though they were sluggish at times, the world's No 1-ranked team had too much firepower and eventually overwhelmed the Europeans after a tight start.

It was a balanced effort with Mitchell leading the way with 16 points, while Harrison Barnes (14) and Kemba Walker (13) were also solid contributors.

Chicago Bulls player Tomas Satoransky top-scored for the Czech Republic with 17 points.

USA struggled to score in the first six minutes of the third quarter and their lead was reduced to 11 points. But they shut the door on any hopes of a Czech upset with a 16-7 run fuelled by a pair of baskets from Marcus Smart.

Image: Kemba Walker guards Tomas Satoransky

Smart's new Boston Celtics' team-mate Kemba Walker had got the USA rolling early and made important buckets throughout the game.

The diminutive guard showcased some trademark tricks around the basket and did not miss from two-point land, finishing with 13 points, four assists and a steal.

The USA protected the ball far better than in the warm-up games, committing just seven turnovers.

The Americans will expect a tougher challenge in their next game. They face in-form Turkey on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic play a must-win game against Japan.

Want to watch the NBA and WNBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.