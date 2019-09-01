Please select your default edition
Donovan Mitchell top scores as Team USA beat Czech Republic in FIBA World Cup opener

Sunday 1 September 2019 16:19, UK

Donovan Mitchell acknowledges an assist during USA&#39;s World Cup opener against the Czech Republic
Image: Donovan Mitchell acknowledges an assist during USA's World Cup opener against the Czech Republic

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 16 points as Team USA opened their defence of the FIBA World Cup with a dominant 88-67 victory over the Czech Republic in Group E.

Game leaders

Czech Republic

  • Points: Tomas Satoransky - 17
  • Assists: Tomas Satoransky - 5
  • Rebounds: Jaromir Bohacik - 9

 

USA Basketball

  • Points: Donovan Mitchell - 16
  • Assists: Kemba Walker - 4
  • Rebounds: Myles Turner - 7

FIBA World Cup: Day two scores

  • Greece 85-60 Montenegro
  • France 78-74 Germany
  • Czech Republic 67-88 USA
  • Senegal 47-101 Lithuania
  • Canada 92-108 Australia
  • New Zealand 94-102 Brazil
  • Turkey 86-67 Japan
  • Dominican Republic 80-76 Jordan
FIBA World Cup - Group standings

How do the eight groups currently stand?

Even though they were sluggish at times, the world's No 1-ranked team had too much firepower and eventually overwhelmed the Europeans after a tight start.

Sync your team's 2019-20 NBA schedule, plus NBA Saturdays and NBA Sundays, to your phone's calendar

It was a balanced effort with Mitchell leading the way with 16 points, while Harrison Barnes (14) and Kemba Walker (13) were also solid contributors.

Chicago Bulls player Tomas Satoransky top-scored for the Czech Republic with 17 points.

See the NBA's best plays and stay up to date with the latest news

USA struggled to score in the first six minutes of the third quarter and their lead was reduced to 11 points. But they shut the door on any hopes of a Czech upset with a 16-7 run fuelled by a pair of baskets from Marcus Smart.

Kemba Walker guards Tomas Satoransky
Image: Kemba Walker guards Tomas Satoransky

Smart's new Boston Celtics' team-mate Kemba Walker had got the USA rolling early and made important buckets throughout the game.

Antetokounmpo powers Greece to victory, Fournier stars as France edge Germany

The diminutive guard showcased some trademark tricks around the basket and did not miss from two-point land, finishing with 13 points, four assists and a steal.

The USA protected the ball far better than in the warm-up games, committing just seven turnovers.

The Americans will expect a tougher challenge in their next game. They face in-form Turkey on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic play a must-win game against Japan.

