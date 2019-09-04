Jayson Tatum set to miss Team USA's next two FIBA World Cup matches with ankle injury

Jayson Tatum could be sidelined for two games with a sprained left ankle sustained in Team USA's overtime victory against Turkey on Tuesday.

Tatum was ruled out for five days after being examined on Wednesday, a day after he turned the ankle working his way through traffic in the lane in the final minute of overtime.

Team USA survived with a 93-92 win and Tatum had 11 points and 11 rebounds against Turkey.

Gregg Popovich's side will now face Japan without the Boston Celtics star on Thursday in a pool match where nothing is on the line for either team. Japan has been eliminated from the next round, while Team USA clinched a second-round spot.

He is scheduled to be re-evaluated on Monday, when Team USA is set for a second-round game in Shenzhen.

